Republicans slam Tlaib over membership in secret Facebook group where Hamas was praised

Republican lawmakers criticized Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, over her membership in a secret Facebook group where individuals praised Hamas after their terrorist attack on Israel that left more than 1,000 of its citizens dead.

Tlaib has quietly been a member of the Palestinian American Congress group on Facebook for several years. The private group, which only its members can find and access, includes members who heaped praise on the terrorist group after its bloody Oct. 7 invasion, which Fox News Digital reported Wednesday after gaining entry to it.

Following the report, Republican politicians denounced Tlaib over her membership in the group.

"This is repulsive. Every member of Congress, Republican and Democrat, needs to condemn [Rashida Tlaib] for being a member of this pro-terrorist group," Florida Republican Sen. Tim Scott wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa told Fox News Digital that he believes the Democratic Party has a worsening "antisemitism problem."

"These reports only add to my conclusion that the Democrat Party — including in the House of Representatives — has a clear and present antisemitism problem," Issa said. "And it looks to be getting worse."

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn commented that such associations for congressional members are worrisome.

"Rashida Tlaib appears to be part of a group that has glorified the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel," Blackburn said on X. "These associations by sitting members of Congress continue to elevate concern."

Tlaib initially joined the Palestinian American Congress group in 2018 and has been active in it in the past. Its founder, Maher Abdel-qader, has longstanding ties to Tlaib and has faced scrutiny for his antisemitic social media posts.

After the Hamas attack, several individuals took to the forum in the Palestinian American Congress group to share messages backing the terrorist group.

On Oct. 10, one of its members opined about the American media naming Hamas a terrorist organization but not mentioning "the killing of Palestinian women, children and entire families killed on a daily basses (sic) by the [peace-loving] state of Israel using American gifts of weapons and jet fighters."

"Yesterday I didn't see Hamas I saw the grand kids (sic) of the refugees that ethnically cleansed from their homeland attacking the grand kids (sic) of the colonists whom sent them to diaspora," they wrote.

Days later, on Oct. 12, another member wrote, "We don't want to throw you in the sea...we want you to ride it back from where you came." The message contained a photo of an elderly Israeli woman and a Hamas fighter holding her captive.

Another member of the group praised the "achievements" of the "resistance in Northern occupied Palestine," which referenced dozens of dead Israeli soldiers.

Other individuals in the private group posted pro-Hamas pictures and messages throughout the year.

Tlaib, meanwhile, has a long history of anti-Israel remarks and recently found herself in hot water over her comments after Hamas' invasion, leading the House of Representatives to vote to censure her in a largely symbolic denunciation.

Tlaib and the founder of the secret Facebook group, Abdel-qader, also have an extensive history.

Abdel-qader has been a crucial fundraiser for Tlaib and formerly acted as chairman of her finance committee during her 2018 congressional campaign. During that time, Tlaib introduced him by the title at a campaign event and offered him a medal to show appreciation for his help with her campaign.

Abdel-qader has also faced scrutiny over his past statements and social media posts, which included his sharing of a video that called Jews "satanic" and questioned whether 6 million of them had died in the Holocaust. He later walked back those comments.

Tlaib's congressional office and Abdel-qader have yet to respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the group and her membership in it.