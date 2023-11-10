Pro-Palestinian protestors swarm New York Times headquarters calling for cease-fire in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protesters invaded the lobby of The New York Times on Thursday, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza and insisting the liberal paper favors Israel in its coverage of the ongoing war.

A group of protesters entered the atrium of the Times building in Midtown Manhattan carrying a banner calling for a cease-fire. They also wrote "lies" across the door in paint, read names of Palestinians killed in Gaza aloud, scattered mock editions of the newspaper and accused the media of "complicity in laundering genocide."

The Times’ head of corporate security told staffers via email that the protests were "peaceful" and pointed out that no entrances were being blocked, according to the Associated Press.

The protesters included media industry employees who referred to themselves as "Writers Bloc," according to the AP. They stayed inside the Times' lobby for over an hour. It's unclear if any arrests were made.

The Times has stood by its coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas.

"The New York Times has extensively covered the Israel-Hamas war with fairness, impartiality, and an abiding understanding of the complexities of the conflict. We fully support this group’s right to express their point of view, even as we disagree with their characterization of our coverage," spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha told Fox News Digital.

While the demonstrators accused the Gray Lady of bias toward Israel, the paper has been criticized by the other side, too.

Last month, the Times admitted that "editors should have taken more care with the initial presentation" of the explosion that occurred at a Gaza hospital after the paper "relied too heavily on claims by Hamas" when reporting the news.

The Times has also stood by its rehiring of a Gaza journalist who was previously exposed for praising Hitler, faced intense backlash for a report focusing on whether Iran will "live up to its fiery rhetoric" and follow through with its vow to "destroy Israel," and was recently accused of "both-siding" the issue of anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters tearing down posters of civilians taken by Hamas.

The Pro-Palestinian protest at the Times building came on the heels of the paper publishing quotes from Hamas officials indicating they hope the war with Israel will "become permanent on all the borders" and the Oct. 7 massacre "succeeded in putting the Palestinian issue back on the table, and now no one in the region is experiencing calm."

