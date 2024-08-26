Republicans slam Harris for being 'last person in the room' when Biden made call to evacuate Afghanistan

Top Republicans are slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for admitting she was "the last person in the room" when President Biden made the decision to abruptly evacuate all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The criticism comes on the anniversary of the fatal suicide bombing that occurred at Abbey Gate, located outside Kabul's Hamid Karazai International Airport, which ultimately led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and injured others.

Harris' comments about her involvement in the decision to evacuate the war-torn region came ahead of the tragic attack, during an April 2021 interview with CNN's Dana Bash. "He just made a really big decision – Afghanistan. Were you the last person in the room?" Bash asked Harris. "Yes," she replied, adding that she was "comfortable" with the president's decision and admired his courage for making the call.

This year marks the third anniversary of the tragic event and certain Republicans did not hold back on their criticism of the now-Democratic candidate for president's remarks, with some arguing it shows Harris' involvement in the disastrous decision.

"It's morally abhorrent that Vice President Harris bragged about being the ‘last person in the room’ for Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal. The American people deserve a full answer on her role in this disaster," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, wrote on X Monday.

Pompeo included video of the interview in his post, as did House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in his own post commemorating the three-year anniversary. In the video, Johnson referred to the Afghanistan withdrawal as "disastrous," and honored, by name, all those service members lost.

But North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who also ran for president, was more direct in his criticisms of Harris. He said on Fox News Monday morning that the withdrawal from Afghanistan needs not just be pinned on Biden, but on Harris, as well.

"We got to pin the rose not just on Biden, but on Harris," Burgum told Fox News. "She brags about being the last person in the room with Biden when they made this decision… they made it for date certain and that date certain was chosen for political reasons."

"This is why we need President Trump back as our commander in chief – somebody who understands how the world works and understands what we need to do to keep... the world safe."

Kelly Loeffler, a former senator from Georgia, argued Monday that while "Harris has overseen many failures," her worst and "most tragic" one "was being ‘the last person in the room’ to authorize the chaotic exit from Afghanistan." Dave McCormick, the Republican Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, blasted Harris for being "proud to be the last person in the room" amid a decision that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.

In addition to Harris' "last person in the room remarks," some Republicans also took issue Monday with her failure to speak the names of the 13 U.S. service members lost during the suicide bombing at Kabul airport three years ago.

"It was the deadliest day for Americans in Afghanistan in over a decade and, to this day, neither Biden nor Harris have said the names of our fallen soldiers," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., wrote on X Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign released a video on Monday's anniversary highlighting all the Gold Star families who lost loved ones from the Kabul airport bombing. "To this day, Kamala Harris has never mentioned these fallen soldiers' names," the video is captioned.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment but did not receive a response.