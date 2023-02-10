Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

U.S. military shoots down 'object' flying in territorial waters over Alaska

President Biden ordered the 'object' to be shot down

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The U.S. military shot down an "object" that was flying in territorial waters over Alaska, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday afternoon during a White House press briefing.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby holds a news briefing at the Pentagon on March 09, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia. Kirby spoke on various topics including Russia’s invasion to Ukraine. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I can confirm that the Department of Defense was tracking a high altitude object over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours out. The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. Out of an abundance of caution and the recommendation of the Pentagon, President Biden ordered the military to down the object. And they did. And it came in inside our territorial waters," Kirby said.

