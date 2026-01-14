Republicans light cigars, cigarettes on burning photos of Khamenei to show support for Iranian protesters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican lawmakers are jumping on a social media trend to show their support for the anti-regime protesters in Iran.

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., and Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., posted photos of themselves using burning photos of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to light up a cigarette and a cigar respectively. Both lawmakers used the caption "Smoke 'em if you got 'em."

The lawmaker's images mirror a social media trend in which people are using burning photos of Khamenei to light cigarettes and cigars. The trend emerged as the people of Iran hold increasingly intense protests against the Islamic regime. The movement against the regime has seen increasing support from abroad as world leaders back the people of Iran.

Khamenei's regime has started to crack down on protests and even instituted a sweeping internet blackout to try to quell the unrest. Some have posited that the internet blackout was also meant to impede the spreading of information about and visuals of abuses committed against protesters by regime-backed forces.

Recently, exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi has publicly urged President Donald Trump and the U.S. to back protesters in Iran as they fight the decades-old regime.

Sheehy told Fox News Digital that he takes the issue personally, saying that Iran has participated in the torturing, kidnapping and killing of Americans across the globe, "including friends of mine."

"The Iranian regime are a bunch of murderous b------- who have been chanting ‘death to America’ for the past 46 years. They have backed up this chant by kidnapping, torturing, and killing thousands of Americans all over the world, including friends of mine. For me, it’s personal; it’s time to take out the trash," Sheehy said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital via email.

The senator also expressed his solidarity with the people of Iran and encouraged them to keep fighting the regime.

"To the Iranian people — we applaud your courage, keep fighting, and know we fully support your brave efforts to topple this evil regime," he added.

Tenney's office also spoke with Fox News Digital about the congresswoman's post, praising the bravery of the people of Iran for standing up to the regime. Additionally, Tenney's office expressed the congresswoman's solidarity with the Iranian people.

"The bravery of the Iranian people in the face of decades of oppression by a brutal, extremist regime is extraordinary. Men and women across Iran are risking their lives to stand up to authoritarian mullahs who have denied them basic freedoms for generations," Tenney's office said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The congresswoman stands firmly with the Iranian people and their demand for dignity and self-determination, and believes their courage must be recognized and amplified. Today, the Iranian people finally have an ally in the White House, President Trump, who has made clear that the United States stands with those fighting for freedom against tyranny," Tenney's office added.

Trump has been vocal about his support for the people of Iran and has warned that the U.S. would be ready to step in if the regime used violence against protesters.

"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before," the president wrote in a Truth Social post on Jan. 10. "The USA stands ready to help!!!"