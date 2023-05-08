Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Republicans dominate Democrats in DC's top golfer list

The list from GolfDigest featured 34 Republicans and 10 Democrats

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than three to one in the latest ranking of best golfers in Washington, D.C.

The "D.C.’s Top 100 Golfers" list, published by GolfDigest in May, featured 34 Republicans and 10 Democrats. The list ranks the best presidents, senators, representatives, congressional staffers, lobbyists, and other powerful political players in the region.

DOJ INVESTIGATING PRESIDENT TRUMP'S TIES TO LIV GOLF: REPORT

Trump tees off at LIV Golf pro-am

Former President Trump ranks the highest of presidential golfers. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Republicans boast 12 members of Congress on the list, while Democrats have five. Staffers on Capitol Hill took 17 spots on the list – 15 of which went to the GOP. And among former members of Congress on the list, Republicans outnumber Democrats five to one.

All four of America's most recent presidents made the list. Donald Trump was the highest-ranking golfer at number 11, Barack Obama came in at 43, President Biden is ranked 59, and George W. Bush placed 86.

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TRAVELS TO SCOTLAND AHEAD OF GOLF COURSE OPENING

Trump speaks with Greg Norman

Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, talks with former President Donald Trump before the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022, in New Jersey.  (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, took the top spot for elected officials at 17. The top Democrat, Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan, ranked 61. Republican members of Congress took three spots in the top 50: Williams, Rep. Bill Timmons, R-S.C., and Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga.

PHIL MICKELSON CRITICIZES 'D--K MOVE' BY USGA THAT WILL LEAVE LIV'S TALOR GOOCH OUT OF US OPEN

Rep. Roger Williams

Rep. Roger Williams ranked the best golfer of all members of Congress. (Twitter)

Other notables making the cut are Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former chief of staff and Office of Management and Budget director, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

