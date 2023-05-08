Republicans dominate Democrats in DC's top golfer list

Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than three to one in the latest ranking of best golfers in Washington, D.C.

The "D.C.’s Top 100 Golfers" list, published by GolfDigest in May, featured 34 Republicans and 10 Democrats. The list ranks the best presidents, senators, representatives, congressional staffers, lobbyists, and other powerful political players in the region.

Republicans boast 12 members of Congress on the list, while Democrats have five. Staffers on Capitol Hill took 17 spots on the list – 15 of which went to the GOP. And among former members of Congress on the list, Republicans outnumber Democrats five to one.

All four of America's most recent presidents made the list. Donald Trump was the highest-ranking golfer at number 11, Barack Obama came in at 43, President Biden is ranked 59, and George W. Bush placed 86.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, took the top spot for elected officials at 17. The top Democrat, Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan, ranked 61. Republican members of Congress took three spots in the top 50: Williams, Rep. Bill Timmons, R-S.C., and Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga.

Other notables making the cut are Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former chief of staff and Office of Management and Budget director, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.