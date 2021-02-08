Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Republican who called on Trump to resign admits conviction ‘very unlikely’

The 50-50 Senate is preparing for another trial that many Republicans say will serve no purpose

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Trump impeachment trial is ‘cancel culture on a constitutional level’: senior adviserVideo

Trump impeachment trial is ‘cancel culture on a constitutional level’: senior adviser

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller previews the former president’s impeachment trial on ‘America’s News HQ.’

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who has been a top critic of former President Trump and called for him to resign after last month’s riot at the Capitol, said in an interview Sunday that it is unlikely that the Senate will vote for a conviction on the one count of "incitement of insurrection."

The 50-50 Senate is preparing for another trial that many Republicans say will serve no purpose other than to fuel the divide the country. They say Democrats want nothing more than to score political points with the trial and get one last parting shot in against Trump.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT IS 'PARTISAN FARCE,' SCHUMER WOULD DESERVE TO BE IMPEACHED TOO: RAND PAUL

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., forced a vote to set aside the trial as unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office, drawing 44 other Republicans to his argument. The  proceedings are set to begin Tuesday.

Toomey told CNN that he believes the trial is constitutional and said under the best circumstances Trump would have resigned.

"You did have 45 Republican senators vote to suggest that they didn't think it was appropriate to conduct a trial, so you can infer how likely it is that those folks will vote to convict," Toomey told the network.

Paul’s measure suggested the near impossibility of reaching a conviction in a Senate where Democrats hold 50 seats but a two-thirds vote — or 67 senators — would be needed to convict Trump. 

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Fox News last week that the impeachment is "plainly unconstitutional." He said the Democrat push for Trump to testify "contradicts" what they've been arguing for the past several weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cotton said that his opinion has been consistent from Day One. He said it’s "beyond the constitutional authority of the Senate to have impeachment proceedings to convict and removed from office a man who has already left office."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

 

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

2020 Presidential Election