©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ukraine

Republican uses George Washington, American Revolution to reject notion Ukraine should surrender to Russia

Bacon wants the US and Europe to 'arm Ukraine to the max'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Zelenskyy claims 'Russian narratives' are coming from the Trump administration Video

Zelenskyy claims 'Russian narratives' are coming from the Trump administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his relationship with the Trump administration after their Oval Office meeting in February.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. – who has advocated for the U.S. and Europe to "arm Ukraine to the max" – pointed to the American Revolutionary War to push back against the notion that Ukraine should surrender to Russia.

"I’m glad General George Washington didn’t say ‘Let’s surrender because Great Britain is too powerful and defeating them is unlikely.’ But, that is what some of our leaders are saying to Ukraine, the victim of a Russian invasion. Surrendering to a tyrant is not peace," Bacon wrote in a post on X.

The congressman wants the U.S. to provide arms to help the embattled Eastern European nation repel Russia.

PRO-UKRAINE GOP REP. BACON DECLARES ‘REAL REPUBLICANS KNOW THAT PUTIN’S RUSSIA HATES THE WEST AND FREEDOM'

Rep. Don Bacon

Rep. Don Bacon leaves the Capitol Hill Club after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 25, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"European Allies and U.S. should arm Ukraine to the max and help them defend their country against the Russians, and now the North Koreans and Chinese," Bacon declared in a post on X.

Some Americans oppose the prospect of providing additional aid to bolster Ukraine's war effort.

But Bacon contends that backing Ukraine is in America's interests.

2 CHINESE MEN CAPTURED IN UKRAINE, ZELENSKYY CLAIMS

Zelenskyy says footage shows Chinese POW captured in Ukraine Video

"Supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression is not only morally right. It is also in our national interest, because the future cost of abandoning Ukraine would vastly outweigh the investment we have made in rejecting Russia’s aggression," he wrote in a New York Times piece.

JD VANCE BLASTS ZELENSKYY'S ‘60 MINUTES’ COMMENTS AS ‘ABSURD,’ ‘NOT PRODUCTIVE’

'Which one is it?': Former Arizona sheriff calls out Americans' double standard on US, Ukraine sovereignty Video

"In recent weeks, too many of my fellow Republicans – including Mr. Trump – have treated Russia with velvet gloves, shying away from calling out Mr. Putin’s flatly illegal war and even blaming Ukraine for starting it," Bacon declared in the piece.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

