Pro-Ukraine GOP Rep. Bacon declares 'real Republicans know that Putin’s Russia hates the West and freedom'

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who is a staunch supporter of Ukraine and critic of Russia, declared in a post on X that "real Republicans know that Putin’s Russia hates the West and freedom."

"We also know that Ukraine wants democracy, free markets and rule of law. We stand with right vs evil. Reagan, Churchill, Eisenhower… that is our legacy. I won’t walk away from it," he added.

The U.S. has provided significant aid to the Eastern European nation over the last few years since Moscow invaded its neighbor, sparking the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bacon asserted on CSPAN's "Washington Journal" that it is in America's "national security interest for Ukraine to win," warning that a Russian victory would cause the U.S. to spend "a lot more money."

The congressman has expressed support for helping to arm Ukraine.

The U.S. has "no troops in Ukraine and no one is advocating for that. We want to arm Ukraine so they can defeat this Putin invasion," he said on X.

"What happens if Ukraine falls? Do you think it ends there? China is watching how we handle this too. I’m for helping Ukraine win," he noted in another post. "They are fighting for their freedom just like we have in our history. I’m for a just peace, not surrender nor slavery," Bacon declared in another tweet.

After someone on the platform asked Bacon approximately how much it would cost to oust Russia from Ukraine, the lawmaker replied, "Read Clausewitz. It’s changing the will of the adversary. Hard to measure. But being weak strengthens the adversaries' will. It’s more about good vs evil and being on [the] right side of history."