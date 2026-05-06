Republican lawmaker welcomes House Ethics probe into sexual misconduct allegations against him

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A House Republican facing sexual misconduct allegations said he welcomes the chance to set the record straight after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the claims.

"They are baseless allegations designed to impact the campaign driven by those who want to settle old political scores," Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We welcome the ethics inquiry because it allows for facts to be entered into the record, not public allegations designed to drive media interests."

Edwards, 65, is accused of sexual misconduct toward at least two younger female staffers, according to multiple reports. Axios first reported the existence of the ethics probe.

The two-term lawmaker, who has been married since 1980, has denied any wrongdoing. Fox News Digital has not independently verified the allegations.

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Under House rules, lawmakers are prohibited from engaging in sexual relationships with aides under their supervision. The ban does not extend to staffers employed by other offices.

The House Ethics probe comes as Edwards is facing a competitive reelection challenge in November’s midterm elections. The North Carolina Republican is a top target of House Democrats’ campaign arm, which is supporting Democrat Jamie Ager to try and flip Edwards' seat in the red-leaning district.

Ager, a fourth-generation farmer, issued a statement this week indicating the allegations against his competitor could become a flash point in the battleground contest.

"Corruption or abuses of power in any way are unacceptable," Ager said. "The people of Western North Carolina deserve to hear from their representative about what these allegations are."

The House Ethics Committee has yet to publicly announced its investigation into Edwards, which could take months — or even years — to complete unless the panel moves to dismiss the case.

A spokesperson for the House Ethics Committee declined to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., an outspoken lawmaker against sexual misconduct in Congress, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital that she hopes the House Ethics Committee "moves swiftly" to review the allegations against Edwards.

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"We stand with those who came forward and we expect the Ethics Committee to move swiftly and hold those who committed wrongdoing fully accountable," Mace said. "We have said it from the beginning, if you are abusing your power in Congress it does not matter if you have an R or a D beside your name, there needs to be consequences for your actions."

Edwards is the latest in a string of lawmakers to face sexual misconduct allegations this year.

Former Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, issued back-to-back resignations in April to avoid potential expulsion votes related to separate alleged sexual misconduct against them. Gonzales acknowledged an extramarital affair with a former aide who later died by suicide. Swalwell, who is also married, has admitted to a lapse in judgment, but has vigorously denied accusations of sexual assault and rape.

Meanwhile, Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sexual misconduct, among other ethics violations. Mace has introduced a resolution to expel the embattled lawmaker, but has yet to trigger a vote on the measure.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and other GOP lawmakers have said they want the ethics panel to conclude its probe before they consider sanctions against the embattled lawmaker. Mills has denied any wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged.

"The corruption and misconduct in Congress goes far deeper than anyone outside Washington knows," Mace said Tuesday.