Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Reporter's Notebook: Republicans seek exit from Venezuela war powers debate after recently voting for it

Vice President Vance could be brought in as tiebreaker to kill bipartisan resolution blocking military action

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
close
Five Republicans join Democrats on war powers vote Video

Five Republicans join Democrats on war powers vote

Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the debate over the Trump administration's foreign policy moves on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's Senate allies could try to kill the war powers resolution before the Senate wades into the debate, Fox News has learned.

Fox News is told there is an effort to kill the bipartisan effort to debate the resolution blocking military action in Venezuela.

A bipartisan coalition of senators voted to launch this debate next week.

GOP SENATORS JOIN DEMOCRATS TO STOP TRUMP FROM POLICING VENEZUELA

Capitol Dome 119th Congress

Sunrise light hits the U.S. Capitol dome on Jan. 2, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

However, Fox is told that some Republicans are looking for an exit ramp – even though they voted yes last week to begin the debate.

It’s possible that some Republicans may try to force a vote to table or kill the war powers resolution – because it’s not applicable. The argument is that the U.S. has no troops in Venezuela. Therefore, this resolution is out of bounds.

GOP EYES VENEZUELA'S UNTAPPED OIL WEALTH AS DEMOCRATS SOUND ALARM OVER TAXPAYER RISK

JD Vance at White House press briefing

Vice President JD Vance during a news conference at the White House on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It is also possible that Vice President JD Vance could be brought in to break a tie, Fox News was told. Keep in mind that a tie means the resolution fails. But if the Trump administration wants the prospective motion to table to pass – and kill the bill – Vance could be brought in to break a tie and pass the motion to kill it.

Fox is told that the Senate has successfully "discharged" the war powers resolution onto the floor. But there is still a vote to actually get into the resolution.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS RIP SENATE WAR POWERS PUSH AS "POLITICAL THEATER" AFTER TRUMP’S VENEZUELA RAID

Trump with Rubio and Hegseth

President Donald Trump speaks to the press following U.S. military action in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Jan. 3, 2026. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

It is only at that point that the Senate could vote to table the resolution.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Otherwise, the Senate must burn all 10 hours on the resolution and then vote to table. Or, vote to table after all the time is yielded back.

Chad Pergram currently serves as Chief Congressional Correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue