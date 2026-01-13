Reporter's Notebook: Republicans seek exit from Venezuela war powers debate after recently voting for it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's Senate allies could try to kill the war powers resolution before the Senate wades into the debate, Fox News has learned.

Fox News is told there is an effort to kill the bipartisan effort to debate the resolution blocking military action in Venezuela.

A bipartisan coalition of senators voted to launch this debate next week.

GOP SENATORS JOIN DEMOCRATS TO STOP TRUMP FROM POLICING VENEZUELA

However, Fox is told that some Republicans are looking for an exit ramp – even though they voted yes last week to begin the debate.

It’s possible that some Republicans may try to force a vote to table or kill the war powers resolution – because it’s not applicable. The argument is that the U.S. has no troops in Venezuela. Therefore, this resolution is out of bounds.

GOP EYES VENEZUELA'S UNTAPPED OIL WEALTH AS DEMOCRATS SOUND ALARM OVER TAXPAYER RISK

It is also possible that Vice President JD Vance could be brought in to break a tie, Fox News was told. Keep in mind that a tie means the resolution fails. But if the Trump administration wants the prospective motion to table to pass – and kill the bill – Vance could be brought in to break a tie and pass the motion to kill it.

Fox is told that the Senate has successfully "discharged" the war powers resolution onto the floor. But there is still a vote to actually get into the resolution.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS RIP SENATE WAR POWERS PUSH AS "POLITICAL THEATER" AFTER TRUMP’S VENEZUELA RAID

It is only at that point that the Senate could vote to table the resolution.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Otherwise, the Senate must burn all 10 hours on the resolution and then vote to table. Or, vote to table after all the time is yielded back.