GOP eyes Venezuela's untapped oil wealth as Democrats sound alarm over taxpayer risk

Lawmakers are keenly aware of the costs of running a country due to the nation’s skyrocketing debt, but now another expense may be added to Congress’ tab — Venezuela.

President Donald Trump hasn’t backed down from his position that the U.S. will run Venezuela after the surprise strikes and capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. That’s left some on Capitol Hill wondering what the price tag will be, considering Venezuela's bleak economy.

Like most issues in Washington, D.C., there’s a strong partisan divide on how lawmakers expect running Venezuela will shake out. Senate Republicans believe that the vast petroleum, natural gas and mineral reserves will be enough to foot the bill and cause oil companies to come running to dump money into the region.

And fiscal hawks in the Senate, who routinely sound the alarm over rampant government spending, believe that running the country will be a financial boon for the U.S.

"I would envision there's so much money to be made that the oil companies will show up, and they'll pay for everything," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital.

That’s a shared calculus among several other Republicans, who contend that any cost incurred from stewarding the country during the transition period would be leveraged by the colossal reserves of crude oil creeping underground.

"That's the whole point," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital.

There could already be a wrench in that plan following a meeting among Trump and several top oil executives at the White House last week. The roster of companies in attendance Friday touched nearly every choke point in Venezuela’s oil sector, including production, services, trading and refining. The sheer weight of that lineup underscored what is at stake for global energy policy, with the United States squarely at the center.

And ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods told the administration that Venezuela was "uninvestable," which prompted Trump to suggest that he'd be "inclined to keep Exxon out."

And despite lawmakers' optimistic outlook, the economic reality on the ground in Venezuela is stark.

Venezuela once had the makings of an economic powerhouse, but years of mismanagement and international sanctions have hollowed out the economy, leaving behind a much smaller, debt-laden nation.

Precise figures are difficult to verify because Venezuela has not published comprehensive financial data in years. However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates the economy will total about $82.8 billion in 2025, which is roughly the size of Maine’s economic output .

What’s more, Venezuela’s debt is roughly 200% of its economy. In simple terms, the country owes about two dollars for every dollar it produces.

Those pressures are compounded by runaway inflation. The IMF forecasts eye-watering inflation, with consumer prices expected to rise by more than 680% in 2026, underscoring the continued strain on Venezuela’s economy and households.

That collapse is inseparable from Venezuela’s oil industry, once the backbone of national wealth. Petroleum revenues long underwrote government spending and social programs, leaving the economy acutely vulnerable as production fell, infrastructure decayed and sanctions tightened.

Even in its diminished state, oil remains Venezuela’s most consequential asset. The country holds more than 300 billion barrels of proven crude — the largest in the world, eclipsing established energy titans like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait — underlining its potential if production and investment return.

The potential cost of reinvigorating Venezuela’s oil infrastructure, coupled with the prior military operation and any other costs accumulated from running the country, is emblematic of the growing rift between the Hill and the White House, where Trump has routinely run roughshod over lawmakers in his decision-making.

Senate Democrats want to claw back some of that authority through the appropriations process, where they could try to limit the flow of taxpayer dollars toward Venezuela.

"Congress should be involved," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Fox News Digital. "And we must be involved because we have the power of the purse, we have appropriations authority, and we need better and more information to make these decisions about how the taxpayer funds are spent in support of these military or intelligence operations."

Some of that action is already taking place.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., whose war powers resolution to curtail future use of military force in Venezuela without congressional approval survived its first procedural test on Thursday, said that lawmakers were having discussions tweaking the defense spending bill to "block appropriated defense funds from being used in certain actions that haven't been authorized by Congress."

Senate Republicans, despite cries from the other side of the aisle to regain some modicum of congressional oversight over the Venezuela situation, are firm in their belief that Venezuela’s oil, not American taxpayers’ money, will foot the bill.

"We're going to use Venezuelan resources to reimburse the U.S. Treasury for what we've already spent there, and we're going to use Venezuelan resources to help rebuild their own country," Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said. "The taxpayer is not going to be on the hook for one cent of this."