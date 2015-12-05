Report: Shooter used fake address in visa application

!--StartFragment-->

A report surfaced early Saturday that the address San Bernardino suspect Tashfeen Malik reported on her 2014 fiance visa application to the United States from Pakistan does not exist.

The town exists, but not the specific address she listed. Malik's application was successful, allowing her to emigrate to the U.S. to be with her husband Syed Rizwan Farook, and allegedly carry out the murder of 14 people Wednesday with him in California.

ABC News reports, "Malik was born in Pakistan, and moved to Saudi Arabia at age 4. She returned to Pakistan to attend college… Malik provided an address in this Pakistani town when she applied for an American visa in 2014, an address ABC News discovered today does not exist."

