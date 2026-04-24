Loudoun County transgender substitute charged with making school threats

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A substitute teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, who reportedly identifies as female, was arrested Thursday for making threats against a high school.

Loudoun County, a formerly ruby-red but now deep-blue suburb between Washington, D.C., and Winchester, has long been ground zero for transgender-related controversies, including sexual assaults on students and disputes over bathroom policies.

Hadyn Dollery, 19, of Chantilly, Virginia, was arrested and charged with making "threats of bodily injury" after local sheriffs received tips through the "Safe2Talk" application that the individual was threatening to commit violence at a high school near Aldie.

Dollery was later arrested, however, not on school property, and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Leesburg.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to confirm a report that law enforcement told Washington’s ABC affiliate that Dollery identifies as female and is being housed with other men.

Dollery was a "non-licensed" substitute teacher for the 2025-26 school year and is no longer on the available substitute list for the district, according to FOX’s Washington affiliate.

Nineteen-year-olds may make themselves available as substitutes so long as they have a high school diploma or equivalency approved by the Virginia Department of Education, Loudoun County Public Schools told the affiliate.

Dan Adams, a spokesman for LCPS, told Fox News Digital the district does not discuss personnel matters.

"However, LCPS takes all threats seriously, as student and staff safety is our highest priority. In this case the substitute is no longer on our substitute list and will no longer be allowed to substitute at LCPS."

Loudoun County Dep. Chris Freck wrote in the criminal complaint that Dollery threatened several people via the Discord app in a message to a friend, according to the Loudoun Times.

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The paper further reported the message or messages spoke of committing a "murder spree" at a school and that a "kill list" was identified.

Fox News Digital reached out to LCPS for further comment.

In 2021, Scott Smith — the father of a Loudoun County schoolgirl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a skirt-wearing, female-identifying biological male in a restroom — recounted to Fox News being tackled by police at a school board meeting where he sought to voice objections to school policies.

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"I am good with gay people and cross-gender people — anybody who wants to be a good American, I am good with — I went there to find out why our children were not safe," he told "The Ingraham Angle."

"The next thing I know, another parent-activist approached my wife and started antagonizing her, and I turned around and said stop."

Smith said he tried to tell the woman how his daughter was assaulted in the restroom at Stone Bridge High School, but she persisted:

"She looked me dead in the face and said, ‘That’s not what happened.' That struck me — how do you know what happened, you don't even know me?"

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Then-Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Fox News Digital at the time that Smith deserved a "universal apology" for that incident.

"He stood up for his daughter's rights and his daughter had been sexually assaulted," Youngkin said.