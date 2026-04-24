Transgender lawmaker 'doesn't know what a woman is,' White House says after dig at Trump firings

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The White House brushed aside remarks made by Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., to a reporter alleging that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard would be the next Cabinet official to leave the administration because President Donald Trump "only fires women."

"Rep. McBride doesn’t know what a woman is," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said of McBride, a biological male who identifies as a woman.

McBride speculated to MeidasTouch reporter Pablo Manríquez that Tulsi Gabbard will be the next Cabinet member on President Donald Trump's chopping block. In separate interviews, Manríquez asked McBride and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who they believed would be next to be fired. Both said it would not be a man.

The remarks come amid a shake-up in the Trump administration, as Trump announced the dismissal of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi within a span of four weeks. On Monday, Department of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned amid allegations of misconduct towards staffers.

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"All of them deserve to be fired," McBride quipped. "I'm supporting impeachment of Pete Hegseth, because obviously right now, we are engaged in a reckless war of choice that he was a primary driver of."

"But we know this president," McBride said. "He only fires women, so my guess is Tulsi Gabbard."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., echoed McBride's sentiment when asked the same question by Manríquez.

"Is he out of women?" Ocasio-Cortez asked. "Because that seems to be his pattern right now."

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She went on to say that Trump "seems to only have the capability to fire female secretaries."

In response to a follow-up question about the "clownish behavior" of War Secretary Pete Hegseth and FBI Director Kash Patel, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that what Patel has done is "a thousand times worse" than what other officials have done.

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Neither Manríquez nor Ocasio-Cortez gave specific examples of misconduct by either man. Patel has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic over reported allegations that he is a heavy drinker and that it affects his work. Meanwhile, Hegseth faced sexual assault and drinking allegations during his confirmation hearings, which he denied, and his tenure at the War Department was rocked by two separate Signal chat leaks in which information about military airstrikes were inadvertently shared with a journalist.

While the White House has stood by Hegseth, Democratic lawmakers have demanded his resignation and criticized his handling of the war with Iran.

"If you're a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct," Ocasio-Cortez said.