Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: UCLA mob mess, veiled threats of violence and a major win over DEI

DEATH THREATS: DHS lawyer says UCLA 'utterly failed' to stop protest chaos at law school appearance
CAMPUS CHAOS: WATCH: Mayhem erupts as leftists interrupt conservative group's UCLA event featuring DHS lawyer
TERROR TIES: UC Berkeley slammed after anti-Israel group hosts failed suicide bomber as guest event speaker: 'cesspool'
BACKLASH BUILDS: Harvard reportedly investigating Republican Club over social media post about Muslim group's campus event
SECURITY ALARM: Trump DEI crackdown ‘misses core ideology' and must target lingering danger on campuses, watchdog warns
VIOLENT DISPLAY: Severed Trump head painting displayed at Utah Pride event; kids invited to hit Mike Lee piñata
CURRICULUM CHANGE: Texas Tech to recognize only two sexes, freezes gender programs