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Campus Radicals Newsletter

Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: UCLA mob mess, veiled threats of violence and a major win over DEI

UCLA law students mob speaker, painting of Trump's severed head draws blowback, Texas Tech makes move against DEI programs

By Fox News Staff Fox News
GIF of UCLA students protesting walking out of classroom

UCLA students walk out of conservative speaker's event. (Yitzy Frankel and Matthew Weinberg)

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DEATH THREATS: DHS lawyer says UCLA 'utterly failed' to stop protest chaos at law school appearance

CAMPUS CHAOS: WATCH: Mayhem erupts as leftists interrupt conservative group's UCLA event featuring DHS lawyer

TERROR TIES: UC Berkeley slammed after anti-Israel group hosts failed suicide bomber as guest event speaker: 'cesspool'

anti israel protesters on steps of school building

Left: Pro-Palestinian protesters set up a tent encampment during a demonstration in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif., on April 22, 2024. Right: Israa Jaabis, a Palestinian woman who spent eight years in Israeli prisons with severe burns, spoke about her captivity and freedom at the 3rd International Al-Aqsa Women's Conference in Istanbul, Turkiye, on Nov. 7, 2025. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

BACKLASH BUILDS: Harvard reportedly investigating Republican Club over social media post about Muslim group's campus event

SECURITY ALARM: Trump DEI crackdown ‘misses core ideology' and must target lingering danger on campuses, watchdog warns

VIOLENT DISPLAY: Severed Trump head painting displayed at Utah Pride event; kids invited to hit Mike Lee piñata

split-of-Trump-and-Mike-Lee

Split of President Donald Trump and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. (Getty Images)

CURRICULUM CHANGE: Texas Tech to recognize only two sexes, freezes gender programs

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This article was written by Fox News staff.

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