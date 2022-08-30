Rep. Swalwell says man threatened to kill him with assault rifle: 'Bloodshed is coming'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said that one of his staffers received a call from a man on Tuesday who threatened to come to the congressman's office with an assault rifle and kill him.

The staffer, who the congressman said on Twitter has only been in the job for a month, wrote in an email screenshotted by Swalwell that the call came in at 11:30 a.m.

"Asked me about where Congressman Swalwell is currently. Asked if he could talk to him. Went on a rant regarding gay issues. Mentioned he has guns and wants to ‘F--- him up,'" the staffer wrote in the message. "He will bring guns (AR-15s) to the office to kill him and f--- him up."

Swalwell said that he shared the message to show that "bloodshed is coming." It's the latest threat he has posted on Twitter after sharing a voicemail earlier this month in which someone threatened to cut his and his family members' heads off.

US CAPITOL POLICE ADDRESS THREATS TO DISRUPT CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME

Threats against lawmakers nearly doubled last year to 9,000, House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker previously told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch.

A 60-year-old Florida man, Paul Vernon Hoeffer, pleaded guilty earlier this year to making threatening calls two two members of Congress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Threats sometimes foment into real world violence. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and five other people were shot in June 2017 as they practiced for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The FBI and Capitol Police did not return a request for comment on Tuesday about the threat against Swalwell.