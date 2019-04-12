Scalise: Pelosi, Dems defined by 'failure' in first 100 days

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said Democrats lead by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is defined by “failure” Thursday while appearing on the “Ingraham Angle.”

“Tomorrow marks the one-hundredth day of Nancy Pelosi's speakership and it's been defined by nothing but failure,” Scalise told host Laura Ingraham.

“Failure to secure the border; a failure to focus on lowered health care costs; failure to end infanticide; failure to stand up to the anti-Semitism,” he said.

REP. ILHAN OMAR'S 'ANTI-SEMITIC TROPES' PROMPT JEWISH NEW YORK DEM TO APOLOGIZE TO CONSTITUENTS

The House Minority Whip criticized Pelosi and Democrats for not taking the border crisis seriously. Scalise also brought up Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., her controversial 9/11 comments and how they’ve offended the victims of that event.

Omar received backlash after a speech at a Muslim rights group’s event in which she described the September 11, 2001, terror attacks as “some people did something”.

CRENSHAW CALLS OUT OMAR FOR DESCRIBING 9/11 ATTACKS AS 'SOME PEOPLE DID SOMETHING'

The comment has drawn ire from many including Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and the New York Post, which published a dramatic front page Thursday.

Scalise believes Democrats are avoiding real issues in order to “harass” the president.

“It's just one thing after another and they continue to want to harass President Trump and not deal with the real issues.”

Fox News' Chris Irvine contributed to this report.