Rep. Roy demands CDC provide data on COVID hospitalizations: 'Americans have been rightly confused'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy has sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demanding that the agency release data on coronavirus hospitalizations that they have reportedly been withholding.

"I write to you seeking answers regarding troubling reports of your agency intentionally withholding data related to COVID-19 hospitalizations," Roy wrote in a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "As recently reported by the New York Times, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allegedly withheld data, such as data on COVID-19 hospitalizations by vaccination status, because agency personnel stated the data may be misinterpreted."

DEMOCRATS MAKING IT 'HARDER TO GET A BURGER IN YOUR NATION'S CAPITAL THAN IT IS TO GET CARJACKED': CHIP ROY

Roy was referring to a New York Times report in late February that said the CDC has "been routinely collecting information since the Covid vaccines were first rolled out last year" but has been "reluctant" to make those figures public "because they might be misinterpreted as the vaccines being ineffective."

In his letter, Roy said that if the New York Times report is accurate it represents a "stunning revelation" that "only further erodes the lack of trust the American people have in your agency."

REP. CHIP ROY: BIDEN ENDANGERING LIVES OF TEXANS, MIGRANTS BY NOT SECURING THE BORDER

"Under your leadership, Americans have been rightly confused and exhausted by myriad policy reversals, politically motivated falsehoods, and bureaucratic overreach," Roy wrote to Walesnky.

Roy asked Walensky to respond to three questions by April 1, 2022.

"1. What date will the CDC fully publish its data related to hospitalization by vaccination status? Please provide copies of that data," Roy wrote. " 2. Please provide details of any communication, including copies of correspondence, related to your agency’s decision to withhold certain data on COVID-19 hospitalizations from publication. 3. Did any White House personnel request or recommend a change in the CDC’s indoor masking guidance that was reflected in the most recent February 25, 2022, guidance? If so, please provide details of that communication, including copies of correspondence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News