Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News
Published

Rep. Chip Roy: Biden endangering lives of Texans, migrants by not securing the border

Texas congressman slams Biden administration for 'impeachable' offenses

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Chip Roy: This president is endangering Texans' lives by not securing the border Video

Chip Roy: This president is endangering Texans' lives by not securing the border

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, slams the Biden administration for not securing the southern border, calling out the 'impeachable offense.'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that Texans' lives are being endangered due to illegal immigration and the Biden administration's open border policies. Roy said President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have committed impeachable offenses by not enforcing federal law.

TEXAS LANDOWNERS DEMAND FEDS PAY FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE FROM MIGRANTS

REP. CHIP ROY: And not just ranchers … We should be supporting all of Texas. We're getting the shaft. While this president refuses to do his job, unconstitutionally by the way, an impeachable offense to not faithfully execute the laws of the United States. We should be helping the ranchers, helping the counties that are burying dead migrants to the tune of ten thousand dollars a body, helping the schools, helping the hospitals. Why? Because we're not doing our job to secure the border, Texas is getting stuck because this president refuses to actually secure the border, endangering Texans' lives and endangering migrants in the process. They know what they're doing. 

And for this reason, [DHS Secretary] Mayorkas should be impeached. He came before the United States Senate, and he said he didn't even know how many got-aways there were. He basically lied to the American people. Of course, he knows how many got-aways there are. They don't care. And because they don't care, they should be impeached for it.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Chip Roy: Republicans must stand up for freedom and oppose a government that supports vaccine mandates Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.