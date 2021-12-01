Rep. Chip Roy: Biden endangering lives of Texans, migrants by not securing the border

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that Texans' lives are being endangered due to illegal immigration and the Biden administration's open border policies. Roy said President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have committed impeachable offenses by not enforcing federal law.

TEXAS LANDOWNERS DEMAND FEDS PAY FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE FROM MIGRANTS

REP. CHIP ROY: And not just ranchers … We should be supporting all of Texas. We're getting the shaft. While this president refuses to do his job, unconstitutionally by the way, an impeachable offense to not faithfully execute the laws of the United States. We should be helping the ranchers, helping the counties that are burying dead migrants to the tune of ten thousand dollars a body, helping the schools, helping the hospitals. Why? Because we're not doing our job to secure the border, Texas is getting stuck because this president refuses to actually secure the border, endangering Texans' lives and endangering migrants in the process. They know what they're doing.

And for this reason, [DHS Secretary] Mayorkas should be impeached. He came before the United States Senate, and he said he didn't even know how many got-aways there were. He basically lied to the American people. Of course, he knows how many got-aways there are. They don't care. And because they don't care, they should be impeached for it.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: