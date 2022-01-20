Democrats making it 'harder to get a burger in your nation's capital than it is to get carjacked': Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, condemned the left's COVID response Thursday on "Fox News Primetime."

Democrats are "making it harder to get a burger in Washington … than it is to get carjacked," Roy told guest host Pete Hegseth.

DC RESIDENTS SPEAK OUT AFTER NIGHT OF BRAZEN SHOOTINGS: 'DEFINITELY AN INCREASE IN VIOLENCE'

A Centers for Disease Control & Prevention study suggested natural immunity against COVID-19 provided better protection against the delta variant than vaccination alone, Roy said.

The study noted vaccination is still the safest preventative strategy against the virus.

"It's not about science, right?" he asked. "This is all about power."

"This is the actual truth … but they don't want to admit it because they're having to cover their own tracks for their foolish decisions that have shut down an economy, harmed children, shut down schools, harmed businesses, caused people to have mental health issues, not get the health care they need, and do[ne] absolutely nothing to help the American people."

"The truth is going to keep coming out … and all roads are going to lead to big health care," he added. "Follow the money and you're going to see what's driving all of this."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The United States is "in danger" and "getting worse," Roy said.

"And Biden's not doing anything about it," he continued.

"He's doubling down on it. … You saw in his speech last night, doubling down on all of these issues and now actually saying that we can't trust the election before we even have the election because he's trying to set the stage for it. He'll refuse to acknowledge the science now on these vaccine mandates because they're so far invested in it, they can't back away from it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden is "beholden to a radical left run by the "Squad," and radical leftists and school boards and all of these … community-organizing groups all across the country," Roy said.

"That's who is guiding this country," he said. "That's who's leading the president to follow this leftist agenda, and we see it bearing out across all of the issues."