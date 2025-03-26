Rep Jasmine Crockett claims ‘hot wheels’ comment was misinterpreted, her past comments say otherwise

Facing a possible censure in the House of Representatives, far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-TX, is claiming her recent comment seeming to mock a disabled Republican leader as "Governor Hot Wheels" was misinterpreted.

Her previous comments about the governor, however, indicate otherwise.

While giving a speech at a Human Rights Campaign event on Saturday, Crockett appeared to mock Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who is paraplegic and wheelchair-bound, by calling him "Governor Hot Wheels."

"Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there – come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey," Crockett said.

This statement surfaced as Crockett was already facing heavy criticism for other recent statements calling for Elon Musk to be "taken down" and for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to be "knocked over the head, like hard."

Crockett, however, is claiming her statements are being misinterpreted and that she was not mocking Abbott’s disability.

Kimberly McClain, Crockett’s chief of staff, responded to a request for comment by Fox News, by saying, "Please be assured that the Congresswoman, in no way, meant any harm toward the Governor OR meant to take lightly any medical conditions that he may have."

McClain pointed to a statement by Crockett on X in which she said, "I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable. Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'Hot A** Mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition."

Despite her statements, Crockett seems to have a pattern of making comments about Abbott "rolling" places, seeming to mock Abbott’s condition.

Just last week, the congresswoman reposted a post featuring Abbott in the White House, which read, "Rolling up to the White House to cheer on the president destroying the agency that makes sure kids in wheelchairs have equal access to education is wild."

During his re-election campaign against former Democratic Rep. Robert Francis "Beto" O’Rourke, Crockett again slammed Abbott on X, saying, "The new nickname I have for Beto O’Rourke is the king of the clap backs! Beto is rolling around the state… Where is Abbott rolling to?"

In response, Abbott said during an interview on "Hannity" that "it's another day and another disaster by the Democrats."

"The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate, and Americans are not buying it," Abbott said. "It's one reason why Texas is going to remain red and why Republicans are going to continue to win elections across the country. The fact, Sean, is that Texas is actually in direct contrast to what she was talking about … The bottom line is that Republican states like Texas are leading the way, and with comments like this by Democrats, we will just leave them in the dust in future elections."

Rep. Randy Weber, R-TX, told Fox News Digital he would soon be introducing a resolution to censure Crockett because of her statements.

"Jasmine…words have meanings & actions have consequences. I look forward to introducing my resolution to censure you for your words and actions," Weber said on X.

"The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible," Weber said to Fox News Digital.

