Rep. Eric Swalwell’s presidential campaign video receives thousands of downvotes on YouTube

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., officially entered the 2020 White House race Monday night but his campaign video fell flat with some social media users.

The 38-year-old four-term congressman made the announcement during a taping Monday of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He released campaign videos on his Twitter and YouTube pages.

“I’ve been in Congress for six years, I’ve defended our country from the Intelligence Committee while democracy has been on the ropes... and I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home. Nothing gets done,” Swalwell told Colbert.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL ANNOUNCES 2020 RUN ON COLBERT'S 'LATE SHOW'

The congressman tweeted: “Are you ready America? Let’s go big, be bold, and do good!”

The video on YouTube received more than 3,200 dislikes and more than 950 comments as of Tuesday afternoon of people criticizing Swalwell over his controversial tweet from November in which he mentioned a "short war" and government nukes while discussing gun rights.

“So basically Rep. Swalwell wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re outta your f---ing mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power,” the social media user tweeted.

Swalwell replied: “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

REP. ERIC SWALWELL: TRUMP WAS 'CAUGHT LYING' ABOUT RUSSIA, AND COULD STILL HAVE COLLUDED DESPITE MUELLER FINDINGS

The California congressman was born in Iowa before his family moved to Dublin, Calif., according to his website. He won his seat in the House at just 31 years old. One of Swalwell’s main campaign is ending gun violence.

“I’m the only candidate calling for a mandatory national ban and buyback of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons,” his website states.

Two of his other key issues include healthcare and education.

On Tuesday, Swalwell is slated to host a "Town Hall on Ending Gun Violence” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. The arena is just 13 miles away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed in February 2018.