Rep. Duncan to introduce bill to cut federal funding from cities that allow noncitizens to vote

Sen. Marco Rubio last week announced plans for a similar bill

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., plans to introduce a bill to cut off funding for governments that allow noncitizens to vote in U.S. elections, Fox News has learned. 

Duncan's bill would follow a companion bill from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., which he announced Dec. 10 and plans to bring to the Senate floor at 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

Rubio announced his bill in direct response to a New York City Council measure approved last week, which allows hundreds of thousands of non-citizens living there to vote in its elections. Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio signed the measure despite acknowledging that it may face "big legal questions."

"No city which allows non-U.S. citizens to vote should receive U.S. government funds," Rubio said. "Next week I am going to file a bill to make that the law."

This is a developing story. 

Fox News Andrew Michael Murray and Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

