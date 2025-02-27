Rep. Anna Paulina Luna blasts DOJ over Epstein address book: 'GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR'

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who has been pressing the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the release of classified records related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was disappointed after it was revealed not all the documents would be released Thursday.

"I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook," Luna wrote Thursday in a post on X. "THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!"

The federal lawmaker was referring to a story run by the New York Post, which noted that a source who had reviewed the files ahead of their release claimed they consisted of more than 100 pages of Epstein’s address book.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month calling on agencies to create plans to release and distribute top-secret documents, including those pertaining to Epstein, and the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King.

Luna, who is leading the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, sent letters to the DOJ on Feb. 11 and Feb. 19, requesting the release of the documents.

Having not heard back for about two days, Luna said she had faced silence from the DOJ.

"On Feb 11 & Feb 19, House Oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc.," Luna wrote Monday in a post on X. "The DOJ has not responded. Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG. @AGPamBondi what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified."

Two days later, she heard back from the DOJ, which thanked her for the two letters in which she requested briefings and any documents in the department’s possession relating to the classified investigations.

The DOJ also acknowledged Luna’s request for written confirmation of the date and location of the release of those records.

"The Department remains committed to meeting its legal recordkeeping obligations as it pursues that mission," the DOJ wrote. "We are reviewing your requests and look forward to engaging further to accommodate your oversight and legislative needs."

The same day, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that Epstein documents would be released Thursday.

But after not being able to release the trove of documents as announced, Bondi sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, accusing the federal investigators in New York of withholding thousands of pages of Epstein documents she vowed previously to make public.

Bondi said she had requested the full Epstein case file before Patel was confirmed as the head of the FBI and received about 200 pages of files — far fewer than the number of pages released last year in a civil lawsuit connected to Ghislaine Maxwell, the trafficker's former lover and convicted accomplice.

Bondi said the FBI had never disclosed the existence of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein, and she demanded they be turned over by Friday morning.

"By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained," Bondi wrote. "There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access."

Luna did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and David Spunt contributed to this report.