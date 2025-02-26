AG Pam Bondi says some Epstein files coming Thursday: 'It's pretty sick'

Attorney General Pam Bondi made an explosive revelation on Wednesday when she told Jesse Watters on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that some information about Jeffrey Epstein would be released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday.

She told Watters there are over 250 alleged victims, and her office needs to ensure all of their identities are protected.

"What you’re going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information," Bondi said when asked about the type of information that will be released Thursday. "But, it’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant."

Bondi's revelation comes after Republican lawmakers pressed the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the release of classified documents and records related to Jeffrey Epstein and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, among other federal secrets, received a response, though it fell a bit flat.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month calling on agencies to create plans to release and distribute top-secret documents, including those pertaining to the assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is leading the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, and, after sending letters to the DOJ Feb. 11 and Feb. 19, said she finally heard back.

"My office just received a formal response from the DOJ on the Jeffrey Epstein, JFK, MLK, & RFK files," Luna wrote in a post on X, attaching a copy of the letter.

In the letter, the DOJ thanked Luna for the two letters, in which she requested briefings and any documents in the department’s possession relating to the classified investigations.

The DOJ also acknowledged Luna’s request for written confirmation of the date and location of the release of those records.

"The integrity of criminal investigations and prosecutions is essential to every component of the Department’s mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our nation safe, and protect civil rights," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Patrick D. Davis wrote.

"The Department remains committed to meeting its legal recordkeeping obligations as it pursues that mission. We are reviewing your requests and look forward to engaging further to accommodate your oversight and legislative needs.

"We hope this information is helpful," Davis added. "Please do not hesitate to contact this office if we may provide additional assistance regarding this or any other matter."

The response came two days after Luna said she had faced silence from the DOJ.

"On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc.," Luna said in a post on X Monday. "The DOJ has not responded. Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG. @AGPamBondi what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified."

Luna also sent a letter to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and White House Counsel David Warrington requesting a briefing by Thursday on plans for the release of the documents.

Trump’s executive order instructed the Department of Justice to coordinate with Gabbard, Waltz and Warrington to establish a plan by Feb. 7 for the release of the JFK files and to create a plan for the release of the MLK and Robert F. Kennedy files by March 9.

Additionally, Luna is pushing the Justice Department to share details regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. The American financier died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Bondi previously said Epstein’s client list was awaiting review and that she was looking over the Kennedy and King files.

