Rep. Anna Paulina Luna announces pregnancy with first child: 'Children are a blessing'

Luna will become only the 12th member of congress to give birth while serving in office

By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., announced she is pregnant with her first child, making her historically one of the few congresswomen to give birth while serving in Congress.

"We are very excited to welcome our son later this summer," Luna told Time. 

Luna, who is currently serving her first term in Congress, revealed her summer baby is due in late August.

ANNA PAULINA LUNA: PEOPLE LIKE ME SHATTER DEMOCRATS' WHOLE IDEA OF IDENTITY POLITICS

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is currently serving her first term in congress. (Win McNamee)

"Children are a blessing, and we could not have asked for a greater gift," she said in the announcement.

PREDICTED TOP 10 BABY NAMES OF 2023 REVEALED, FROM LIAM TO OLIVIA: REPORT

While many women have served in Congress over the years, Luna will become only the 12th to give birth while in office.

The August due date will coincide with the annual summer recess for Congress, giving her time to spend with her newborn since she will be "in session a lot" during June and July and "trying not to have a panic attack" in August, she added.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Capitol Hill

Then Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is seen outside a meeting of the House Republican Conference. (Tom Williams)

The Republican was first elected to represent Florida's 13th Congressional District in the 2022 midterms. She is married to Andy Gamberzky, who she met while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

