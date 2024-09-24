Red state Dem Senate candidate hit with blistering ad after refusing to endorse VP Harris: 'Unacceptable'

FIRST ON FOX: A Democratic candidate is facing criticism from his GOP opponent in a new radio ad after he declined on multiple occasions to endorse VP Kamala Harris as he runs to represent his deep red state in the U.S. Senate.

"I didn’t join the race to decide who the president is or to tell other people how to decide to vote for the president," Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce told NBC’s Kristen Welker last week when asked if he would be endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket.

Kunce, who declined multiple times to endorse Harris when pressed by Welker in the interview, is now the subject of a minute-long radio ad in Missouri from GOP Sen. Josh Hawley that will run this week, mocking Kunce for not standing by the nominee of his own party.

"People are excited about voting for Kamala Harris," a woman says to another woman in the radio ad, which is running on statewide African American radio. "But not this guy Lucas Kunce."

"He says he’s a Democrat, but get this, Lucas Kunce is scared to admit he’s voting for Kamala Harris," the woman says.

"Wait, Lucas Kunce is not voting for Kamala Harris?" another woman responds.

"He’s too scared to answer the question. The press asked him not once, not twice, not three times, but four different times," the ad continues. "What is Lucas Kunce afraid of? Kunce comes into our community asking us for our vote, but he won’t tell us about his vote."

The ad continues, "It’s weak. It’s unacceptable. I don’t agree with Josh Hawley a lot. But, you always know where he stands. You sure do."

Kunce has previously declined to endorse Harris, including in a recent debate, which Hawley has focused on in social media posts.

"So ⁦@LucasKunceMO⁩ won’t endorse Kamala Harris," Hawley posted on X. "Why not? Is he embarrassed of her for some reason? Is he supporting ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩?"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kunce campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

