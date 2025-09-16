Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Red hats and chants of 'USA' mark vigil honoring slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk: 'Act'

Arizona State University event features calls to action as speakers channel tragedy into activism

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
ASU College Republicans President Troy Holderby encourages people to ‘act’ to honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy. Video

ASU College Republicans President Troy Holderby encourages people to ‘act’ to honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy.

A large vigil for Charlie Kirk took place at Arizona State University, and those in attendance were encouraged to get involved with Turning Point USA and to register to vote.

A candlelight vigil at Desert Financial Arena on Arizona State University’s campus Monday highlighted Charlie Kirk’s legacy. The campus is just miles from Turning Point USA’s headquarters.

Volunteers sported "I am Charlie" T-shirts, and many attendees wore red, including MAGA hats, to show their support for the slain conservative leader.

The speakers used the moment to channel the tragedy into activism and share the Christian faith, including many of his close friends and colleagues.

CHARLIE KIRK VIGILS HELD AT UNIVERSITIES ACROSS AMERICA FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION OF CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST

Charlie Kirk vigil at Arizona State University

A vigil was held for Charlie Kirk at Arizona State University Sept. 15, 2025.  (Getty Images)

"2026 is going to be the Charlie Kirk election. 2028 will be the Kirk-Vance election," Tyler Bowyer, who runs Turning Point Action, said as volunteers were registering voters at the events. Bowyer encouraged people to use the tragedy as an opportunity to get active in the conservative movement, specifically calling on people to register to vote.

Peter Gentala, president of the Center for Arizona Policy, said it’s "personal" when a "great man dies," speaking highly of the influence Kirk had in the Grand Canyon State and the nation.

At times, the attendees chanted "Charlie" and "U-S-A" during the vigil organized by Arizona State University’s College Republicans chapter and TPUSA.

FROM GRIEF TO GROWTH: TURNING POINT USA BECOMES A RALLYING FORCE FOR GEN Z IN BATTLEGROUND ARIZONA

A group of people pray outside a makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk, which consists of flowers and American flags

People pray at a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA headquarters on Sept. 12, 2025 in Phoenix, Ariz. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

"Act. Start a Turning Point chapter, get involved in a Turning Point chapter, register to vote, register other people to vote and share your faith with others," Troy Holderby, president of ASU College Republicans, told Fox News Digital.

"This is gonna be a game changer for our entire country. We’re gonna see substantial amounts of people coming to vote for our country because Charlie Kirk cared about that."

Luke Mosiman, chairman of the Arizona Young Republicans, told Fox News Digital this tragedy could be a defining moment for Generation Z because Kirk held a strong influence among young Americans. 

'SLEEPING GIANT' LIKELY WOKE UP FOR TURNING POINT USA AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

A 'Remembering Charlie Kirk' graphic sitting on a table with other Turning Point USA content

Attendees pick up posters of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a vigil at Desert Financial Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.  (Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"So many people are looking at this right now, and they’re realizing that American culture and the left as a whole has rotted America’s ability to have a dialogue, and I think Gen Z will hold strong to the ideas of the First Amendment," he added.

After Kirk’s assassination Wednesday, his casket was flown on Air Force Two to Phoenix, where a large celebration of life service is slated for Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Bowyer posted to X Tuesday that voter registration efforts will be underway at Sunday's event.

"County Recorder [Justin Heap] is providing as many Voter Registration forms as humanly printable and possible for Charlie’s celebration of life this Sunday. We anticipate tens of thousands of new voters will register this week in AZ and across the country in CK’s honor," Bowyer wrote.

Large memorial displays have been set up outside the Hansen Mortuary Chapel, where his casket is being held, as well as outside TPUSA’s headquarters in south Phoenix. A 19-year-old man is facing vandalism charges for allegedly trying to destroy the memorial on Sunday, which was seen by Fox News cameras.

