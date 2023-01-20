Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Rashida Tlaib attacks Supreme Court as 'extremist' amid union case, calls to 'expand the court'

Squad member's statement comes during first March for Life since Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturned Roe

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
Montage: Rashida Tlaib’s history of controversial remarks Video

Montage: Rashida Tlaib’s history of controversial remarks

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has been accused of racism and anti-Semitism for a number of comments that were largely defended by liberal media outlets.

Michigan progressive Democrat Rashida Tlaib attacked the Supreme Court as "extremist" as it considers a union striking case and called to "expand the court."

Tlaib, a controversial member of the progressive "Squad," went after the Supreme Court on Friday, claiming that a union’s "right to strike" is being targeted by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is weighing whether a union can be held liable for damages caused by a strike after workers walked off their jobs at a concrete company, leaving wet concrete to dry in the company trucks.

HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE LEAK OF SUPREME COURT OPINION AFTER SCOTUS WHIFFS

"The right to strike is the single most powerful tool workers have to fight corporate greed and injustice in their workplace and it’s currently on trial at the extremist Supreme Court," Tlaib wrote on Friday.

"Expand the Court," she added.

Tlaib’s tweet comes as the Supreme Court seemed to lean toward the Seattle concrete company, Glacier Northwest Inc., in their suit against an International Brotherhood of Teamsters affiliate over the alleged intentional destruction of property by wasting concrete. Oral arguments in the case were heard last week.

The congresswoman’s tweet also comes as the March for Life heads to Washington, D.C., for its 50th anniversary – and the first march since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The first March for Life took place in Washington, D.C., in 1973 after the Supreme Court handed down Roe to protect abortion access nationwide up until fetal viability. The Supreme Court overturned Roe last year in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which allowed states to regulate abortion.

Pro-life activists have since called on states to ban abortion across the country. Complete bans on abortion have been enacted in 13 states. One state enacted a six-week ban and four states enacted bans around 15 to 18 weeks. 

Celebrity speakers at the 50th March for Life include Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy and "The Chosen" lead actor Jonathan Roumie. Politicians set to speak include House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch; Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and Democratic Connecticut state Rep. Trenee McGee. Religious leaders set to speak include Catholic Diocese of Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge and evangelical Rev. Franklin Graham.

Fox News Digital’s Patrick Hauf contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

