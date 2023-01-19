Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

House Judiciary Committee to investigate leak of Supreme Court opinion after SCOTUS whiffs

The Supreme Court's formal investigation failed to identify the leaker of the Dobbs draft decision

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Jonathan Turley, discussing SCOTUS' inability to ID abortion ruling draft leaker, Indicates the person could get away with it

Jonathan Turley, discussing SCOTUS' inability to ID abortion ruling draft leaker, Indicates the person could get away with it

Jonathan Turley weighs in on the U.S. Supreme Court's statement that the leaker of the draft of the ruling on Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization has still not been found on 'America Reports.'

FIRST ON FOX: The House Judiciary Committee is expected to investigate the leak of the draft Supreme Court decision that signaled the overturning of Roe v. Wade after the high court’s formal investigation failed to identify the culprit, Fox News has learned.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said last year, when he served as committee minority leader, Republicans would investigate the leak of the draft opinion.

Now that the Supreme Court has come up empty, a source close to the committee said the GOP-led panel intends to probe the matter.

SUPREME COURT INVESTIGATION FAILS TO IDENTIFY LEAKER OF DOBBS DRAFT DECISION

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will investigate how a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked after the court said it could not determine who did it. 

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will investigate how a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked after the court said it could not determine who did it.  (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On May 2, 2022, Politico published a draft of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the major abortion case that would eventually overturn the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion at the federal level.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court awaiting the Dobbs ruling.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court awaiting the Dobbs ruling. (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

The unprecedented leak triggered protests across the country and at Supreme Court justices' homes that continued for months.

Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak an "egregious breach of trust." The day after the leak, Roberts called upon the Marshal of the Court to investigate the situation and find the source who leaked the document.

FLASHBACK: ABORTION DECISION DRAFT LEAKER'S IDENTITY REMAINS A MYSTERY AS SUPREME COURT ENDS ITS TERM

Investigators conducted more than 120 interviews of nearly 100 employees, all of whom denied disclosing the opinion, the court said.

Sources told Fox News over the summer that the initial focus was on some three dozen law clerks who work directly with the justices. Those clerks were asked to turn over their phones.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts prior to President Biden giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol March 1, 2022, in Washington. 

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts prior to President Biden giving his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol March 1, 2022, in Washington.  (Julia Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images)

According to the Marshal’s report, the investigation team has been "unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence."

"The investigation has determined that is unlikely that the Court's information technology (IT) systems were improperly accessed by a person outside the Court," the report said. "After examining the Court's computer devices, networks, printers, and available call and text logs, investigators have found no forensic evidence who disclosed the draft opinion."

The report notes that the Court's internal checks and balances were more vulnerable with more people working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic and resulting expansion of the ability to work from home, as well as gaps in the Court's security policies, created an environment where it was too easy to remove sensitive information from the building and the Court's IT networks, increasing the risk of both deliberate and accidental disclosures of Court-sensitive information," the report said.

A pro-choice activist holds a sign that says, "What other rights will they take away?"

A pro-choice activist holds a sign that says, "What other rights will they take away?" (Fox News Digital)

Investigators are continuing to "review and process some electronic data that has been collected and a few other inquiries remain pending," the report said.

"The Court investigators will continue following up on leads if more information is learned," said Michael Chertoff, former DHS secretary and a former federal appeals judge brought on by Roberts as a consultant on the court's internal investigative methods. "In the meantime, the Court has already taken steps to increase security and tighten controls regarding the handling of sensitive documents.

"Most significantly, the Chief Justice has also directed a comprehensive review of the Court's information and document security protocols to mitigate the risk of future incidents."

Fox News’ Shannon Bream, Bill Mears, Bradford Betz, and Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

