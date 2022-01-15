Rand Paul asks if YouTube will 'kiss my ....' and apologize after CDC revises mask guidance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul hit back at YouTube "censors" on Saturday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that cloth masks do not work as well against the coronavirus as N95 makes.

The Kentucky Republican wondered if YouTube would be apologizing for suspending him earlier this year for saying the same thing.

"Does this mean snot-nosed censors at YouTube will come to my office and kiss my … and admit I was right?" Paul wrote.

In a New York Times article cited by Paul, who is a certified physician, the CDC revised its previous position on masks, saying that "loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection" and recommended surgical masks instead.

In August, YouTube suspended Paul over a three-minute video questioning the effectiveness of cloth masks, which several studies have shown are not effective in stopping the spread of viruses like the coronavirus.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

The CDC has been blasted for misleading guidance in recent weeks, notably its confusing update on the amount of time those infected with the coronavirus or one of its variants should quarantine and the efficacy of rapid testing . The agency was previously hit for changing guidance on masking, and it continued to add to the confusion this week after the agency recommended that people opt for N95 or KN95 masks for protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has chalked up the CDC's fluctuating health guidance to simply following the science. But her explanation hasn't stopped even mainstream media from asking her why Americans should "trust" the agency.

