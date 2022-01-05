Physician: CDC should have ‘told the truth’ regarding isolation guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shocked the nation with its sudden switch-up on quarantine guidance since the omicron variant began running rampant.

But University of California San Francisco Department of Medicine chair Dr. Bob Wachter told "Pod Save America" Tuesday that the CDC should’ve just been honest with the American people about why isolation was being shortened to five days for specific cases.

"The thing that really bugged me was I think they should’ve just told the truth," he said. "The message they put out was the tests don’t work very well on day five. That’s just wrong. That’s just not right. They work perfectly fine; they’re great for that."

Wachter said that the real reason the CDC tweaked guidance was due to the fact that testing is in low supply. The doctor suggested the CDC should have instead advised patients to refrain from testing out of quarantine if they are not feeling sick, wear an appropriate mask and abstain from interacting with vulnerable people.

The CDC’s claim of inaccurate testing on day five is backward, Wachter pointed out, since the omicron variant is actually harder to detect on day one.

"There’s a little bit of a risk that people will test negative on their first day, positive the next day, but they were already infectious that night," he said. "But there’s no evidence they don’t work for that purpose which is to tell you whether you’re infectious as you get to the tail end."

"That message, I thought, was not only wrong but potentially harmful because people need to use and trust the tests if they use them in the right way."

On the contrary, Wachter predicted omicron will be the "lucky break" of the pandemic come February due to the variant’s high transmissibility -- offering up heightened immunity to many -- and its mild symptoms.