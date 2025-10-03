‘Rage’ politics the latest hurdle for GOP to clear; how prior battles made conservatives stronger: Dave Brat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Much has changed in the political landscape since former Rep. Dave Brat’s upset win over then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R-Va., though conservatives have repeatedly managed to gain ground over time.

Democrats have been lambasted as of late for heated political rhetoric that has led – whether directly or indirectly – to death threats and attacks on Republicans and conservatives.

Brat, now vice provost at Liberty University in Lynchburg, noted he was speaking for himself and discussed how the politics of "rage" made their way to Virginia in recent weeks.

Recordings of former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for governor, telling crowds to "let your rage fuel you" have made the rounds amid already heightened political tensions following assassination attempts on President Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the murder of Charlie Kirk.

"I was on a radio show earlier this morning and Spanberger -- all political views are my own again -- gave out the secret sauce on the left: Let your rage out, right. That's her new line," Brat said, citing those remarks.

Spanberger dismissed any contention that she is encouraging violence, telling Fox News Digital through a spokesperson that she will "continue to condemn comments that continue to make light of or justify violence of any kind – full stop."

Brat was unconvinced, adding that he has looked into "psychological underpinnings" of political movements including the nascent transgender rights issues that have been front-and-center in Virginia schools and public spaces.

"We (Republicans) believe in protecting the rights of all people. Life, liberty, pursuit of happiness for everybody. We're the ones where the Judeo-Christian West is the tradition. They gave you human rights in the 12th century all the way up through protections in our Constitution. So that's now what's at stake."

Within the last week, multiple reports of death threats against Virginia lawmakers came to light.

Del. Geary Higgins, R-Lovettsville, told Fox News Digital a man allegedly threatened to shoot him at his next rally in response to a defense of GOP gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears after she was faced with racist signage at a protest.

Del. Kim Taylor, R-Petersburg, faced a similar threat – telling Fox News Digital a man allegedly threatened to kill her while claiming Republicans are ruining the country.

Some on the left have harnessed such "rage" politics in their latest attempt to paint the Judeo-Christian right as the "judgmental, bad people" as they have in past elections, Brat said.

"When minority [groups] get to act like they're the majority and put these crazy sexual stuff in kindergarten textbooks. That's we're against. And then when the trans folks are out with quotes saying ‘When we come alive and find out who we are, the emotions come out full force. And it ends up, you know, letting us, in a sense of rage’ -- and this is in quotes out on the web all over the place, a bunch of other emotions as well," Brat said.

"And so, for the left to be using these folks as a political tool, for me, it's just obscene."

The right, he said, is the actual political wing that created the "protection of minority rights."

Similar public derision by conservatives is not new, and is something he had to deal with during his own time in office, Brat contended, when asked what has changed in the decade-plus since.

"What else has changed: There’s been a MAGA revolution," he said – adding it was much different even on the right when he was in office and conservatives were out of vogue.

Brat spoke about the friction he and the new crop of conservatives had with the proverbial "old guard" during their time, remarking that now-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard – then a Hawaii Democrat – was one of few to even acknowledge them.

"We were backbenchers. Tulsi Gabbard would come back and hang out with us because we were fun," he quipped.

Brat also clashed with top Republicans including anti-Trump then-Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., the leader of the House Ethics Committee.

Dent later denied Brat’s claim he wanted to kick the Freedom Caucus out of the GOP conference for not toeing the line.

The Freedom Caucus, which included Brat, also played a pivotal role in ousting then-House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio – a role for which the man Brat beat, Rep. Eric Cantor, R-Va., was seen as heir apparent.

While the caucus remains, currently under the leadership of Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, the "MAGA Revolution" and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s split from the Silicon Valley establishment have greatly affected body politic, Brat said.

Those, he said, should be a boon to Earle-Sears and the Virginia GOP ticket.

"So nothing's really changed, it’s the same ingredients."

Brat said the one condition of U.S. politics that has changed since his own win or Youngkin’s win has been events like the murder of Charlie Kirk, which also connects to the theme of rage in politics.

Brat said that after 9/11, church attendance briefly rose and "nationalism kicked in" – but faded quickly.

Kirk’s murder and other recent threats against lawmakers are likely to stick longer in voters’ minds, Brat predicted. Kirk’s murder has also been linked by some to leftist "rage."

Kirk combined faith with constitutional principles, Brat said, adding younger people are becoming educated in that way through people like the TPUSA leader.

"Charlie was all about faith and reason together in the university -- that's what a university is supposed to do is unite faith and reason," said Brat.

"If that comes to fruition right now, we could see some shockers in Virginia and New Jersey."