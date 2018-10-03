Components

7 clever ways to use that USB drive again
Thumb drives used to be so cool. They came in every shape and material, from little plastic rectangles to rubber wristbands, novelty animals, and pens sporting a built-in USB-drive. We used to marvel at the data they contained, easily dragged and dropped into a special icon. They were simple and portable, and yes, about the size of a human thumb.
Lawn tech for long summer days
Mid-summer is a time to refresh the lawn with a new watering regiment, touch up your garden, and go ballistic on weeds. These high-tech tools will make those jobs easier. You can clean up your yard and save the planet at the same time with a battery-powered blower. A sheet of seeds (say that three timers fast) means no weeds to pull. Which gadget will make you a lawn pro?
IBM’s Watson supercomputer learns Arabic
At this stage, what can’t IBM’s Watson computer do? It has won “Jeopardy,” been used for cancer genomics research, and some of its culinary creations have made their way to the kitchens of everyone from the casual cook to the most experienced chef. Now, IBM’s cognitive computing system is learning Arabic. On Tuesday, IBM and Abu-Dhabi-based Mubadala Development Company announced that the supercomputer’s cloud-based cognitive capabilities will are coming to the Middle East and North Africa.
Company uses 'edible barcodes' in fight against counterfeit drug trade
Who knew that the answer to fighting the trillion-dollar global counterfeit drug problem rested in a particle the size of a speck of dust? At least that’s what entrepreneur Dr. Hank Wuh is counting on with TruTag Technologies, one of the companies that falls under the larger umbrella of Skai Ventures, the tech-focused venture capital accelerator that he founded. The central idea behind the tech company are “TruTags” - invisible, edible barcodes that can be planted right onto medicine to verify that the pills and tablets you might consume are the real deal.