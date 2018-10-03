Components

Expand / Collapse search
IBM’s Watson supercomputer learns Arabic
May 3, 2016

At this stage, what can’t IBM’s Watson computer do? It has won “Jeopardy,” been used for cancer genomics research, and some of its culinary creations have made their way to the kitchens of everyone from the casual cook to the most experienced chef. Now, IBM’s cognitive computing system is learning Arabic. On Tuesday, IBM and Abu-Dhabi-based Mubadala Development Company announced that the supercomputer’s cloud-based cognitive capabilities will are coming to the Middle East and North Africa.

Company uses 'edible barcodes' in fight against counterfeit drug trade
May 3, 2016

Who knew that the answer to fighting the trillion-dollar global counterfeit drug problem rested in a particle the size of a speck of dust? At least that’s what entrepreneur Dr. Hank Wuh is counting on with TruTag Technologies, one of the companies that falls under the larger umbrella of Skai Ventures, the tech-focused venture capital accelerator that he founded. The central idea behind the tech company are “TruTags” - invisible, edible barcodes that can be planted right onto medicine to verify that the pills and tablets you might consume are the real deal.