POLITICS
Published

Queen Elizabeth's funeral to delay formal rollout of House GOP agenda

House Republicans had scheduled their 'Commitment to America' for September 19, but it's now pushed back several days due to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Chad Pergram
By Chad Pergram | Fox News
close
FIRST ON FOX – Fox News has learned that House Republicans have decided to delay the formal rollout of their agenda for this fall’s election, so it will not conflict with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

House Republicans had scheduled their "Commitment to America" event for September 19 in western Pennsylvania.

But the Queen’s funeral will undoubtedly consume nearly every cubic centimeter of news oxygen that day.

Fox News has learned that House Republicans have decided to delay the formal rollout of their agenda for this fall's election, so it won't conflict with Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19.

Fox News has learned that House Republicans have decided to delay the formal rollout of their agenda for this fall’s election, so it won’t conflict with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 surrounded by family. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the second longest-reigning monarch in the history of the world.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 surrounded by family. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 surrounded by family. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. (Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past and pay their respects to the Queen before her official funeral on Monday. Her coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after a journey starting at the St. Giles' Cathedral in Scotland.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past and pay their respects to the Queen before her official funeral on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to file past and pay their respects to the Queen before her official funeral on Monday. (James Whatling - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fox News is told that House Republicans will now do their formal agenda rollout on September 23.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

Chad Pergram currently serves as a congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.

