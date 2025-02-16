Putin's a 'little bit scared' of Trump as nations begin peace talks, Zelenskyy says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "little bit scared" of President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that aired Sunday.

Zelenskyy joined NBC's "Meet the Press," recounting that when he spoke to Trump by phone about a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, he told the president that he believes Putin fears the American leader.

"I said that [Putin] is a liar," Zelenskyy recounted of his phone call to Trump. "And he said, 'I think my feeling is that he's ready for these negotiations.' And I said to him, 'No, he's a liar. He doesn't want any peace.'

"But I think he's really a little bit scared about the President Trump. And I think the president has this chance, and he's strong. And I think that really he can push Putin to peace negotiations. Yes, I think so. I think he can, but don't trust him. Don't trust Putin. Don't trust just words about ceasefire," Zelenskyy told NBC's Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press."

Zelenskyy's interview follows Trump announcing last Wednesday that Putin had agreed to "immediately" begin peace negotiations to end the war. Trump tapped Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to lead negotiations with Russia and Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said during his interview that he trusts Trump's leadership amid negotiations to end the war that has raged between Russia and Ukraine since 2022, but that he won't accept a deal that did not include talks with Ukraine.

"I believe and trust only in real steps. And I trust President Trump because he's the president of the United States, because your people, your people voted for him, and I respect their choice, and I will work with President Trump with trust, which I have to the United States," Zelenskyy told Welker when asked if he feels Trump values Ukraine at the same level as Russia.

"But of course, I want to have [a] real meeting, productive, without just words, with concrete steps, and to hear us, to hear President Trump, to make a common plan, and to share it with allies, then with Russians, and stop this war. I think we need it urgently. We have to do it without basic things, where there are concrete steps."

Zelenskyy added in his interview that he will not accept any negotiation hashed out by just the U.S. and Russia.

"I will never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia about Ukraine. Never.… The war in Ukraine is against us, and it is our human losses. And we are thankful for all the support, unity between USA – in USA around Ukraine support, bipartisan unity, bipartisan support, we're thankful for all of this. But there is no… leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin without us about us," he said.

Witkoff joined Fox News earlier on Sunday and reported that he and Waltz are heading to Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening to begin negotiations on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.