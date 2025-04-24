Putin gifted Trump a portrait of the US president, Russian artist reveals mystery painting

Russian leader Vladimir Putin gifted President Donald Trump in March a portrait showing the moment Trump pumped his fist into the air in defiance after surviving an assassination attempt last year.

While outlets previously reported the gift as a mystery portrait, the Russian painter has now revealed the details behind his work, according to a Russian embassy.

Artist Nikas Safronov said he created the painting in hopes that the artwork would strengthen U.S.-Russia ties, the Russian Embassy in Kenya said on Wednesday in a post on X.

The painting depicts Trump pumping his fist into the air while the other hand holds a red cap similar to Trump’s famed MAGA headwear. The American flag and Statue of Liberty are spread across the background, and blood is splattered across the president’s face.

"It was important to me to show the blood, the scar and his bravery during the attempt on his life," Safronov told CNN. "He didn’t break down or become afraid, but raised his arm to show he is one with America and will bring back what it deserves."

The painting is an illustration of a dramatic photo that captured the moment Trump survived an assassination attempt during a presidential campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

Safronov has painted numerous global figures, including the late Pope Francis and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. He told the outlet that he was "visited by some people who said they want me to paint Trump as I see him."

While Safronov said he did not know who the visitors were, adding that some clients "do not go into details," he suspected it was the Kremlin, the outlet reported.

"When I started the portrait, I realized this could bring our countries closer, and decided not to charge any money because I suspected what this painting was for," the artist said.

The painting was given to Trump envoy Steve Witkoff in March when the official was in Moscow seeking a ceasefire in the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine, the Associated Press reported, citing Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

AP said Witkoff described the artwork as a "beautiful" portrait by "a leading Russian artist," and added that Trump was "clearly touched by it."

While Trump and Putin have worked to strengthen their relationship, tensions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continue to simmer between the three countries.

Russia recently pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight and killed at least 10 people in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year. The attack on April 24 prompted a rare rebuke from Trump who said "Vladimir, STOP!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.