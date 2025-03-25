Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Russia, Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire following US talks

Kremlin suggests it may not implement Black Sea ceasefire until Russia is admitted back into SWIFT

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Delegations from Russian and Ukraine on Tuesday agreed to a ceasefire in the Black Sea following talks with Trump administration officials this week in Saudi Arabia.

"The United States and Russia have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea," the White House said in a statement following talks in Jeddah.

Similarly, just moments later, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who is leading the delegation confirmed that "All parties have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea."

Snake Island flag

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office on Thursday, July 7, 2022, Ukrainian soldiers install the state flag on Snake island, in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military returned the flag of Ukraine to island, which had been under the control of Russian troops for some time.  (Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office via AP)

Though he also emphasized that "all movement by Russia of its military vessels outside of [the] eastern part of the Black Sea will constitute violation of the spirit of this agreement, will be regarded as violation of the commitment to ensure safe navigation of the Black Sea and threat to the national security of Ukraine."

"In this case, Ukraine will have full right to exercise [the] right to self-defense," he added in a readout following talks in Riyadh.

Though the Kremlin also reportedly suggested on Tuesday it may not be willing to fully enforce the ceasefire until it is admitted back into the SWIFT international banking system – calling into question the actual success of the talks. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

