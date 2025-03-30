Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump says he is 'pissed off' with Putin over lack of peace progress: report

Putin called for a transnational government for Ukraine on Friday

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Ukraine urges US action over Russia's alleged violations to partial ceasefire Video

Ukraine urges US action over Russia's alleged violations to partial ceasefire

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Ukraine's claims that Russia has violated the partial ceasefire deal and Putin's threat to Trump over his effort to acquire Greenland.

President Donald Trump is "pissed off" at Russian President Vladimir Putin for lashing out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this weekend, he told NBC News in an interview.

Trump told the outlet that he was frustrated with Putin for not moving in the right direction toward a peace agreement with Ukraine. Putin disparaged Zelenskyy's leadership on Friday, arguing that a trans-national government may be necessary for Ukraine.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," Trump told the outlet.

"That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States," he continued. "There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil."

Trump and Putin

Trump will be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin about a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire this Tuesday.

Trump nevertheless clarified that his anger will "dissipate quickly" if Putin "does the right thing."

Trump last spoke to Putin last week, and the pair plan to have another conversation this week.

Putin's latest aggression has gone beyond words as well, with his forces engaging in multiple attacks on Ukrainian targets over the weekend.

Four people were killed and 24 were injured Friday evening after Russian drones struck Dnipro in the country’s east, according to regional Gov. Serhii Lysak and Ukraine’s emergency service. At least eight more people were injured when a Russian ballistic missile struck nearby Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown, Gov. Lysak reported.

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 29: A car, destroyed by a Russian drone, in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 29, 2025. Two people were killed in a massive attack on the city at night. (Photo by Sofiia Bobok/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A car, destroyed by a Russian drone, in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 29, 2025. Two people were killed in a massive attack on the city at night. (Photo by Sofiia Bobok/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A drone attack in Kharkiv on Saturday night also killed two people and injured 35 more.

Putin himself praised the "strategic initiative" of his forces on Thursday.

"Our troops, our guys are moving forward and liberating one territory after another, one settlement after another, every day," he said at a public forum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Putin of ramping up aggression ahead of peace talks. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has urged the U.S. to force Moscow to reign in its aggression.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of a summit in Paris of some 30 nations about how to strengthen Kyiv’s hand and its military as it pushes for a ceasefire with Russia. Proposals to deploy European troops in the country in tandem with any peace deal are also being discussed.

Fox News' Michael Dorgan and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

