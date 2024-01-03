Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico governor's office ordered to drop slogan over electioneering concerns

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi's 'Making things happen' slogan too closely resembles campaigning, officials say

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Puerto Rico governor's office must stop using the slogan "Making things happen" to promote the administration's work because it looks like election campaigning, election officials said Wednesday.

PUERTO RICO'S OPPOSITION TO HOLD GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY AS RACE HEATS UP

The phrase can no longer appear on ads launched with public money by the administration of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who is seeking a second term in an election this year. The opposition Popular Democratic Party has challenged the administration's use of the phrase.

Pedro Pierluisi

Then-interim Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi answers questions during a press conference on his first day in the government's mansion on August 2, 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.  (Photo by Angel Valentin/Getty Images)

Walter Vélez, who oversees the election comptroller's office, told reporters that the slogan could allude to achievements and goals, both of which are barred under laws restricting the use of public funds for election-related advertising.

Sheila Angleró, a spokeswoman for Pierluisi, said the governor's office is evaluating the decision.

A lawsuit filed in October last year by the Popular Democratic Party alleges that more than $3 million in public funds have been used to promote the slogan, and the case is pending in court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesús Manuel Ortiz, the party's president, said in a statement that it's regrettable the slogan wasn't struck down until this year, adding that the funds should not be used "to develop campaigns to highlight anyone’s image."

More from Politics