Psaki says Biden approval ratings low because people 'tired of fighting' the pandemic he vowed to shut down

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden's approval ratings are so low because people are "tired of fighting" the coronavirus pandemic, which Biden promised to "shut down" during the 2020 campaign.

A reporter asked Psaki during the White House's Friday press conference why the president's approval ratings have plummeted.

Psaki claimed to the reporter that Biden's approval is slipping due to pandemic fatigue – the same pandemic Biden promised on the campaign trail to end.

BIDEN HAS LOST MORE APPROVAL AT START OF TERM THAN ANY OTHER PRESIDENT SINCE WORLD WAR II, POLL FINDS

"A lot of people in this room work for organizations that have done polls and there’s a lot of underlying data in them. And sometime it differs," Psaki said.

"I would just go back to what our view is, is that we’re still going through a hard time in this country," she continued. "And people are tired of fighting the pandemic, they’re tired of the impact on their lives."

Psaki then continued the Biden administration's strategy of blaming others, specifically the unvaccinated, for the president's dismal approval ratings.

"Some of them are sick and tired of people who won’t get vaccinated, who they feel are impacting their ability to live life in a normal way," Psaki said. "Some people are still fearful for loved ones."

"And we all thought it would be over at this point in time," Psaki added.

Psaki made the claim at the White House’s Friday press conference as Biden’s approval ratings plummet the furthest than any president since World War II.

New polling from Gallup shows that Biden’s approval rating dropped from 56% in Q1 to 44.7% in Q3 which represents an 11.3% drop that has not been experienced by any president since World War II.

Biden’s approval rating started to significantly drop over the summer as the nation continues to battle through the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put in place by elected officials, including Biden who has faced widespread criticism for imposing federal vaccine mandates.

The president’s approval fell even further in September after his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and left Americans behind, despite promises from his administration that wouldn’t occur.

Biden repeatedly promised during the 2020 presidential campaign that he would "shut down" COVID-19 if elected. "I'm not going to shut down the economy," the president told supporters. "I'm going to shut down the virus."

