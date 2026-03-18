Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Illinois

Progressive influencer erupts after Illinois primary loss, drops profane Anti-Trump and Anti-ICE rant

Kat Abughazaleh received about 26% of the vote in Illinois Democratic primary, losing to Evanston mayor Daniel Biss

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Patrick McGovern Fox News
close
Democratic Illinois House candidate says 'f--- Trump' in concession speech Video

Democratic Illinois House candidate says 'f--- Trump' in concession speech

After losing the Illinois 9th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday night, Progressive influencer Kat Abughazaleh ended her concession speech with "F--- Trump, f--- ICE, free Palestine." (Credit: WFLD)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive influencer Kat Abughazaleh closed out her failed Illinois congressional bid Tuesday night with an expletive-laced tirade against President Donald Trump and federal immigration authorities, telling supporters, "F--- Trump, f--- ICE, free Palestine."

The comments came at the end of her concession speech after losing the Illinois 9th Congressional District Democratic primary on Tuesday.

"I don’t know if you heard, but we didn’t win, and it really f------ sucks. We came really close," Abughazaleh told the crowd, adding that her campaign was "something that no one in power even expected would be possible at all."

Abughazaleh lost the primary to Daniel Biss, the current mayor of Evanston, Illinois.

Kat Abughazaleh protests outside an ICE facility

Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh holds a megaphone outside of the Broadview ICE processing facility on Sept. 26, 2025. (Jim Vondruska/Reuters)

ILLINOIS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR SEEKING US SENATE SEAT RELEASES VIDEO OF PEOPLE SAYING 'F--- TRUMP'

She received about 26% of the vote, compared to Biss's nearly 30% support, according to a report from The Associated Press. 

"There are progressives all over the country who are taking a chance just like we did, and we have to help them win," Abughazaleh said. "No matter how hard it is, we have sent a message to this administration and anyone who enables it. … You and your jobs are not safe. This is the start and not the end."

The Democrat, a Palestinian American, went on to claim the administration was "kidnap[ping] and kill[ing]" citizens, and "start[ing] illegal wars."

Kat Abughazaleh holds a megaphone at an anti-ICE protest

Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh was spotted wearing a gas mask outside the Broadview ICE processing facility on Sept. 26, 2025. (Reuters/Jim Vondruska)

HOUSE DEM EXPLODES ON TOP TRUMP IMMIGRATION OFFICIAL, SAYS HE ‘BETTER HOPE’ FOR PARDON FROM PRESIDENT

"When I said, when I said I would spend every single waking moment of the rest of my life to hold this administration accountable, win or lose, I f------ meant it," Abughazaleh said. "I'm sorry that this sucks. But, f--- Trump, f--- ICE, free Palestine, I love you all."

Biss will face Republican pastor John Elleson in November's general election to replace Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat who is retiring after nearly 30 years in office.

Abughazaleh is still facing federal charges after she was accused of interfering with ICE operations outside the Broadview, Illinois ICE processing center last fall.

Kat Abughazaleh at ICE protest

Kat Abughazaleh, a Democratic congressional candidate in Illinois, was thrown to the ground while participating in an anti-ICE protest near Chicago (Jon Stegenga via Storyful and WBBM)

'SQUAD' MEMBER WEARS 'F--- ICE' PIN ON HOUSE FLOOR DURING TRUMP ADDRESS

Federal prosecutors allege Abughazaleh and a group of others scratched the word "PIG" on an ICE agent’s vehicle. 

She pleaded not guilty and criticized the charges as an "attempt by the Trump administration to criminalize protest and punish those who dare to speak up."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The influencer also went viral after video showed an agent throwing her to the ground during the incident, footage she later used in her campaign ads for Congress.

Abughazaleh's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue