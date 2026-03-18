Progressive influencer erupts after Illinois primary loss, drops profane Anti-Trump and Anti-ICE rant

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Progressive influencer Kat Abughazaleh closed out her failed Illinois congressional bid Tuesday night with an expletive-laced tirade against President Donald Trump and federal immigration authorities, telling supporters, "F--- Trump, f--- ICE, free Palestine."

The comments came at the end of her concession speech after losing the Illinois 9th Congressional District Democratic primary on Tuesday.

"I don’t know if you heard, but we didn’t win, and it really f------ sucks. We came really close," Abughazaleh told the crowd, adding that her campaign was "something that no one in power even expected would be possible at all."

Abughazaleh lost the primary to Daniel Biss, the current mayor of Evanston, Illinois.

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She received about 26% of the vote, compared to Biss's nearly 30% support, according to a report from The Associated Press.

"There are progressives all over the country who are taking a chance just like we did, and we have to help them win," Abughazaleh said. "No matter how hard it is, we have sent a message to this administration and anyone who enables it. … You and your jobs are not safe. This is the start and not the end."

The Democrat, a Palestinian American, went on to claim the administration was "kidnap[ping] and kill[ing]" citizens, and "start[ing] illegal wars."

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"When I said, when I said I would spend every single waking moment of the rest of my life to hold this administration accountable, win or lose, I f------ meant it," Abughazaleh said. "I'm sorry that this sucks. But, f--- Trump, f--- ICE, free Palestine, I love you all."

Biss will face Republican pastor John Elleson in November's general election to replace Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat who is retiring after nearly 30 years in office.

Abughazaleh is still facing federal charges after she was accused of interfering with ICE operations outside the Broadview, Illinois ICE processing center last fall.

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Federal prosecutors allege Abughazaleh and a group of others scratched the word "PIG" on an ICE agent’s vehicle.

She pleaded not guilty and criticized the charges as an "attempt by the Trump administration to criminalize protest and punish those who dare to speak up."

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The influencer also went viral after video showed an agent throwing her to the ground during the incident, footage she later used in her campaign ads for Congress.

Abughazaleh's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.