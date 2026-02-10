Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

House Dem explodes on top Trump immigration official, says he ‘better hope’ for pardon from president

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott said, 'I'm very proud of the service that I provide, and I don't need a pardon from anybody'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Dem explodes on top immigration official, says he 'better hope' for pardon Video

Dem explodes on top immigration official, says he 'better hope' for pardon

Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan exploded on U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner Rodney Scott during a hearing, saying he "better hope" for a pardon from President Trump.

Progressive Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., exploded on U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, calling federal immigration officers "thugs" and telling the commissioner he "better hope" for a presidential pardon during a particularly heated House hearing on Tuesday.

Thanedar, who is originally from India and immigrated to the U.S. in the 1980’s, drilled into Scott, saying, "You better hope you get pardoned because you will be held accountable for the absolute disregard of the law your agencies have shown over the past year."

The exchange occurred during a House Homeland Security hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security: ICE, CBP, and USCIS." During the hearing, Thanedar grilled Scott and Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons on the recent shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers in Minnesota.

After Lyons and Scott repeatedly backed their officers through Thanedar’s questioning, the congressman said, "I have heard and seen enough. I'm just sick and tired of your agents running around in our cities, in our streets, causing illegal activities, ICE thugs attacking our communities, using our children as bait, referring to people as bodies and numbers, targeting people for their accents and the color of their skin, and killing American citizens, all while showing zero remorse for their actions."

DEMOCRATS DEMAND KRISTI NOEM BE FIRED OR WARN IMPEACHMENT WILL FOLLOW

Representative Shri Thanedar walks outside the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Shri Thanedar at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Going further, Thanedar asked, "Director Lyons and Commissioner Scott, do you think President Trump will pardon you and your boss, Kristi Noem, before he leaves office, just like he has for insurrectionists and his political allies? Do you believe President Trump will pardon you?"

Scott answered, "I'm not going to speak on behalf of President Trump, but I'll tell you, I signed up for this job to protect America, and I'm very proud of the service that I provide, and I don't need a pardon from anybody."

"Well, you'd better hope so. You better hope you get pardoned," Thanedar shot back. "Because you will be held accountable for the absolute disregard of the law your agencies have shown over the past year."

ICE ARRESTS MURDERERS, PEDOPHILES DURING SUPER BOWL WEEKEND AS AGENTS SAY HALFTIME SHOW ‘DEMONIZED’ THEM

Rodney Scott, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Joseph Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Todd Lyons, acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

From left, Rodney Scott, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Joseph Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Todd Lyons, acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, are sworn in during a House Committee on Homeland Security oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security: ICE CBP and USCIS, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

Thanedar continued, "Your agencies have lost the trust of the American people, with millions taking to the streets to protect the illegal actions of your agencies. And that's why I introduced a bill in the United States Congress to abolish ICE. ICE must be abolished."

The congressman added that he "also co-sponsored a bill to impeach" Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying, "I believe Kristi Noem must be impeached, and this Congress must do everything in its power to carry out oversight actions against these rogue departments."

ICE ACTING DIRECTOR SAYS MINNESOTA BODYCAM FOOTAGE WILL BE RELEASED AMID TRANSPARENCY PUSH

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stands at a podium, speaking into a microphone inside a conference space.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at a news conference at One World Trade Center in New York on Jan. 8, 2026. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Before Thanedar finished, Homeland Security Committee Chair Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., cut in, saying, "The gentleman's time is expired" and calling the hearing into recess.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

