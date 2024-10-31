Pro-Trump super PAC hits Harris with blistering closing ad in crucial swing states: 'Dangerous'

FIRST ON FOX: A pro-Trump super PAC has launched a closing message ad against Vice President Kamala Harris in battleground states focusing on illegal immigration, the economy and the Biden-Harris agenda.

The 60-second ad, which will be run at high frequency in Michigan and Wisconsin through Election Day, was produced by Preserve America PAC and starts off with Harris being asked on "The View" if she would have done anything "differently" than Biden over the last four years.

Before Harris answers, the ad plays clips of Biden being pressed in an interview about poor economic numbers and clips of tens of thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the border as Biden was set to end Title 42.

The ad then includes clips highlighting crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants in the United States, including the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas.

"It's going to be chaotic for a while," Biden says in a clip after Nungaray's face is shown on the screen.

The ad then shifts to foreign policy, highlighting the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan where 13 U.S. service members were killed.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind," Harris says at the end of the ad as she answers the initial question from the beginning of the ad. "And I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact."

The ad closes with the words, "Weak. Reckless. Dangerous. That's the Biden-Harris agenda."

Preserve America PAC has spent over $110 million on ads targeted to Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin starting during the Summer Olympics shortly after Harris entered the race.

"After opening our border and ruining our economy, Kamala deserves to be fired and we're working every day to prevent four more years of American ruin," Preserve America PAC senior adviser David Carney told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign for comment but did not receive a response.