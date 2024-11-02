'This man stood up': Pro-Trump group launches blistering seven-figure ad buy as closing pitch to voters

FIRST ON FOX: A pro-Trump group has launched a seven-figure ad buy as a closing pitch for the former president after the clip went viral on social media.

On Friday, Building America’s Future (BAF), a conservative nonprofit, released the clip titled "Moments" that it says highlights the "attacks on Donald Trump and his supporters in recent months."

The ad, posted on X by Elon Musk and others, has garnered over 20 million views on X.

"Think about all they've done to Donald Trump," the ad says. "First it was hoaxes, witch hunts, and impeachments. Then it was FBI raids, courtrooms, and mug shots. Finally, it was bullets in a Pennsylvania field.

"And after all that, this man stood up, with blood draining down his face, pumped his fist in the air and told us to ‘Fight. Fight. Fight.’"

The ad then plays a clip from Trump saying. "America's future will be bigger, better, bolder, brighter, happier, stronger, free-er, greater, and more united than ever before. And we will Make America Great Again."

"We know what they think of us," a narrator says before a clip of President Biden speaking.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden says, echoing his comment that sparked a political firestorm earlier this week.

"So, if Donald Trump can get through all of that, We can get out to vote," the ad closes.

BAF will begin airing the ad as part of a $1.2 million spend on national television across battleground states as well as paid digital and texting.