'This man stood up': Pro-Trump group launches blistering seven-figure ad buy as closing pitch to voters

The ad highlights attacks on Trump and his supporters

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Trump, Harris fight for an edge with razor-tight polls Video

Trump, Harris fight for an edge with razor-tight polls

Fox News @ Night panel debates whether close polling favor former President Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

FIRST ON FOX: A pro-Trump group has launched a seven-figure ad buy as a closing pitch for the former president after the clip went viral on social media.

On Friday, Building America’s Future (BAF), a conservative nonprofit, released the clip titled "Moments" that it says highlights the "attacks on Donald Trump and his supporters in recent months."

The ad, posted on X by Elon Musk and others, has garnered over 20 million views on X. 

"Think about all they've done to Donald Trump," the ad says. "First it was hoaxes, witch hunts, and impeachments. Then it was FBI raids, courtrooms, and mug shots. Finally, it was bullets in a Pennsylvania field.

Trump and Harris in Pennsylvania split image

American voters will decide between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on November 5th. (Getty Images)

"And after all that, this man stood up, with blood draining down his face, pumped his fist in the air and told us to ‘Fight. Fight. Fight.’"

The ad then plays a clip from Trump saying. "America's future will be bigger, better, bolder, brighter, happier, stronger, free-er, greater, and more united than ever before. And we will Make America Great Again."

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump visits The Great Commoner café November 1, 2024, in Dearborn, Michigan.   (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"We know what they think of us," a narrator says before a clip of President Biden speaking.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden says, echoing his comment that sparked a political firestorm earlier this week. 

Jennifer Lopez speaks at kamala harris rally.

Jennifer Lopez (L) introduces Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at a "When We Vote We Win" campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"So, if Donald Trump can get through all of that, We can get out to vote," the ad closes.

BAF will begin airing the ad as part of a $1.2 million spend on national television across battleground states as well as paid digital and texting. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.