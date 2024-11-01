Jennifer Lopez cries while endorsing Harris hours after she’s ambushed by Diddy question as speculation mounts

Jennifer Lopez got emotional on Thursday while endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, just hours after she was ambushed by a question about her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs at an autograph signing.

"We should be emotional, we should be upset," the "Second Act" star told the crowd at Harris’ rally Thursday night through tears. "We should be scared and outraged."

Earlier in the day, Lopez was signing autographs for fans following a screening of her movie "Unstoppable" in Hollywood when someone asked her: "JLo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?"

Lopez, who was near the end of the line of fans, moved on to the elevator with her security team after the question.

The star’s past relationship with Combs has come under scrutiny following the latter’s arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Combs and Lopez dated from 1999 until 2001, ultimately splitting due to his infidelity.

While dating Lopez, Combs was acquitted on charges of bribery and illegal weapons. The case surrounded an incident at a nightclub where both Combs and Lopez were present.

This year, the music mogul was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, recently came out in support of Harris after a comedian speaking at former President Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally last week called the U.S. territory a "floating island of garbage."

Trump "has consistently worked to divide us. At Madison Square Garden he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels," Lopez said at the rally. "It wasn't just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day, okay? It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character."

The actress and pop star also faced criticism online as she cried while talking about the "floating island of garbage" comment as speculation about her relationship with Combs increases.

"@JLo The woman who was involved directly and watching @Diddy blackmail and sexually assault men, women and children is now weeping begging you to vote for Kamala. Disgusting," one person wrote.