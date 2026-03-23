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Immigration

Pritzker breaks silence on migrant charged in student’s murder, blames Trump for ‘politicizing’ case

The Illinois governor's office responded after days of silence on the alleged killing of Loyola freshman Sheridan Gorman by a Venezuelan national.

By Charles Creitz Fox News
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Chicago freshman murder: Illegal immigrant charged in Sheridan Gorman killing Video

Chicago freshman murder: Illegal immigrant charged in Sheridan Gorman killing

Emily Compagno and the Outnumbered panel investigate the murder of Loyola freshman Sheridan Gorman by an illegal immigrant in Chicago. They lambaste officials for lax sanctuary city policies that allowed suspect José Medina-Medina, a Venezuelan migrant, to remain free despite a prior shoplifting arrest. Critics highlight the "wrong place, wrong time" comments from a Democratic alderwoman, sparking outrage.

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Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker office broke its silence on the murder of Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman, who was allegedly killed by Venezuelan national Jose Medina-Medina, telling Fox News Digital they are grieving the young woman’s death and that President Donald Trump is wrongly politicizing tragedies like it.

Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old from Yorktown Heights, New York, was shot and killed while admiring the aurora borealis along Lake Michigan, initially leading to outrage from everywhere but Springfield.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and Loyola University community grieving the senseless murder of Sheridan Gorman," Pritzker’s office told Fox News Digital in a statement Monday, after as recently as 11 PM CT Sunday, the Hyatt Hotels heir remained mum to an inquiry by the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Violent crime has no place in our streets, and we expect the alleged perpetrator to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Pritzker’s office added.

TRUMP ADMIN SUES ILLINOIS GOV. PRITZKER OVER LAWS SHIELDING MIGRANTS FROM COURTHOUSE ARRESTS

JB Pritzker frowns while speaking in Cook County

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is flanked by Cook County Chairwoman Toni Preckwinkle, left, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, right. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

"The Trump administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds to prevent violence that support our public safety efforts."

Pritzker, however, did not respond to a second question as to whether he will instruct Illinois authorities to abide by the Laken Riley Act and hold illegal immigrants, including Medina-Medina, until the feds can pick them up.

Pritzker has received criticism since the Thursday murder for his quick response to the federal agent-involved killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis, and for the fact that he presides over a state that has a policy preventing full cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security.

ICE issued a detainer for Medina-Medina over the weekend, but Chicago is a sanctuary jurisdiction and the state enforces the TRUST Act – a law passed through the Democratic-majority legislature in Springfield and signed by Republican then-Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Chicago leadership owes Sheridan Gorman 'real answers': Mehek Cooke Video

The TRUST Act prevents state and local cooperation with federal immigration authorities, stating that a suspect or convict cannot be held for federal transfer past his scheduled release date unless presented with a federal criminal warrant.

GOV. PRITZKER IGNORED MY LETTER — AFTER HIS SANCTUARY POLICIES KILLED MY DAUGHTER

The Laken Riley Act, drafted by Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and signed by Trump, mandates that an illegal immigrant be held for federal transfer even if the individual is only accused and not yet convicted of a crime.

Medina-Medina is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a weapon and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Illegal immigrant charged with murder of Chicago student amid border policy debate Video

He was previously picked up for shoplifting several years ago, which has brought the central issue of the Laken Riley Act into the discussion surrounding the situation.

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Medina-Medina was due in court Monday for a detention hearing, but was being quarantined, leading the judge to continue the case, as Chicago police sources told Fox News the illegal immigrant could possibly have tuberculosis.

Fox News’ Matt Finn and Philip Bodinet contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

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