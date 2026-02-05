Pressley says 'nothing to see here' when asked about her dramatic multimillion-dollar wealth jump in office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., dodged questions about her climbing wealth on Wednesday when approached about how she accumulated value from a set of rental properties.

"Sir, I submit a financial disclosure, just like everybody else. There's nothing to see here," Pressley told Fox News.

Her office did not respond to additional requests for comment.

Pressley’s net worth is the latest among progressives in the House of Representatives to come under scrutiny for drastically increasing since being elected to office. Other figures who have attracted national focus include Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Despite a climbing net worth, Pressley has also accumulated sizable debt worth up to $9 million, according to records.

According to financial disclosures, Pressley’s worth went from $12,500 before she was elected in 2018 to up to $8 million in 2024.

Her congressional salary is just $174,000.

Her disclosure reports reveal that most of her current wealth comes from two sources.

Her husband’s management consulting firm in Boston, Conan Harris & Associates, brought in between $100,000-$1,000,000 in 2024. The company was founded in 2019 — the year Pressley began her time in office.

According to the company’s website, Conan Harris, Pressley’s husband, used to work for Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. There, he earned $92,000, according to reports from 2018.

One year after launching his venture in 2019, Harris earned a reported $148,000 through the firm.

The majority of Pressley’s wealth, however, is in real estate.

Four rental properties in Mattapan, Boston and Edgartown, Mass., brought in a combined revenue between $95,000 and $250,000 last year.

One more, purchased in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., reported an income of between $50,000 and $100,000. Pressley bought that property in 2024.

Ownership of the properties themselves has also added to Pressley’s wealth. In total, Pressley’s Massachusetts rentals combined for a net worth of between $2.5 million and $8 million.

According to her first reports submitted in 2018, Pressley began her time in Congress with three major debt obligations that have only grown.

She owed between $610,000 and $1.2 million from two mortgages and a repayment plan for taxes issued by the IRS.

In her most recent reporting, Pressley reported between $3.25 million and $9 million in debt. All of her loans, made through Chase Bank, Bluestone Bank, Wells Fargo, United Wholesale Mortgage and Crowd Lending Inc., are for property acquisitions.

She added all of those liabilities during her time in office between 2019 and 2023.

Data from Pressley’s most recent year remains unavailable. Lawmakers have until May to submit their financial disclosures for 2025.