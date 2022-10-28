Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Potential 2024 GOP candidates descend upon New York to stump in battleground race for governor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin are in New York to campaign with the New York gubernatorial nominee.

By Sophia Slacik | Fox News
Republican governors Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., are touching down in the Empire State to support Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., as he looks to unseat Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in an unexpectedly close race

DeSantis will be joining Zeldin at a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday evening from the Zeldin campaign headquarters on Long Island.

Hochul led by double-digits until October when Zeldin's crime messaging seemed to increasingly resonate with New York voters.

Zeldon now trails the New York governor by only 7.3 percentage points in the polls, according to a RealClearPolitics average.

HOCHUL, ZELDIN, DUKE IT OUT IN FEISTY NEW YORK GUBERNATORIAL DEBATE

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., left, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., right, will travel to New York in the upcoming week to stump for the GOP candidate for New York governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., left, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., right, will travel to New York in the upcoming week to stump for the GOP candidate for New York governor. (Getty Images)

The Virginia governor will join Zeldin on Monday afternoon for a rally in Westchester, New York, as part Youngkin's national tour to battleground races across the country.

Youngkin and DeSantis frequently appear on lists of Republicans who may be considering a run for president in 2024, though no official candidacy announcements have been made. 

Youngkin's campaign blitz is a chance for him to boost his national profile, raising questions over his 2024 interests. Upcoming stops on the tour will include visits to South Dakota and Oklahoma to stump alongside Govs. Kristi Noem, R- and Kevin Stitt, R-Okla.

In the Hochul camp, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is expected to be a special guest at an upcoming Hochul "Women's Rally," according to a City & State New Yorker report. 

HOUSE DIVIDED: DEMOCRATS TURN ON PARTY LEADERSHIP AS MIDTERM HOPES FADE DESPITE SUPPORTIVE VOTING RECORDS

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton leaving ABC studios after a recent appearance on "The View." 

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton leaving ABC studios after a recent appearance on "The View."  (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Though Clinton has repeatedly denied interest in seeking the Democratic nomination in 2024, questions still linger given Clinton's slowly reviving political presence on the campaign trail. 

As New York's first female governor, Clinton has stumped alongside Hochul more frequently in recent weeks, headlining a fundraiser on Oct. 6 where tickets topped out at $25,000 per head.

Though New York has not elected a Republican governor in 20 years, Hochul raised eyebrows on Friday when she referred to herself as the "underdog" in the race while speaking to reporters.

Sophia Slacik is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.

